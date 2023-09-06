DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Sep-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 61.2583 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1772910 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 269497 EQS News ID: 1719781 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 06, 2023 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)