DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Sep-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.0034 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9651533 CODE: LESU LN ISIN: LU1792117696 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESU LN Sequence No.: 269580 EQS News ID: 1719947 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 06, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)