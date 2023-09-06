Anzeige
06.09.2023 | 09:49
Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK LN) 
Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
06-Sep-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) 
DEALING DATE: 05-Sep-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 20.1875 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1752310 
CODE: PRUK LN 
ISIN: LU2182388152 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2182388152 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRUK LN 
Sequence No.:  269621 
EQS News ID:  1720035 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1720035&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2023 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
