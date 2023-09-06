Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that Arriva, a British Multinational Public Transport Company, selected Box as its secure, integrated platform for cloud content management across its distributed workforce operations. Part of Deutsche Bahn, Arriva is a leading provider of passenger transport across Europe, employing around 35,000 people and delivering around 1.2 billion passenger journeys across ten European countries. Arriva uses Box to provide a central online location for CCTV footage, making it easier to search and share valuable evidence with public authorities.

"At Arriva, we pride ourselves on connecting people and communities safely, reliably and sustainably through our public transport services. Technology is central to how we work and we are pleased to partner with Box as part of our digital transformation strategy and modernisation of our CCTV systems," said Dushyant Bhardwaj, Head of Solution Architecture at Arriva. "Working with Box, we are able to respond quickly and work in partnership with public authorities to help support the long-term reduction of incidents."

"We are delighted to partner with Arriva, whose services are pivotal to public transport networks in the UK and Europe," said Sebastien Marotte, President of EMEA at Box. "We are thrilled that Box helps Arriva to better partner and securely share sensitive information with public authorities such as The Metropolitan Police. We look forward to our continued partnership as Arriva expands its use of the Box Content Cloud for wider use across its workforce and corporate functions."

Arriva first became a Box customer in 2020. Since then, the company has expanded its use of Box to the full suite of Content Cloud products and capabilities included in the Enterprise Plus offering, enabling Arriva to:

Securely manage sensitive information and CCTV footage on one centralized content management platform;

Efficiently share confidential information with public authorities from anywhere in a time-sensitive manner;

Meet transportation compliance requirements for document retention policies with Box Governance;

Integrate with existing ecosystems, including the technology platforms for CCTV monitoring.

With over 115,000 customers, Box empowers many of the largest and most regulated enterprises around the world to accelerate business processes, power their workplace collaboration, and protect valuable information. With today's announcement, Arriva joins leading European organizations that have adopted Box's Content Cloud to power new ways of working, such as The Metropolitan Police, Eurostar and AstraZeneca. For more on Box solutions, click here.

About Arriva

Arriva is a leading provider of passenger transport across Europe, employing around 35,000 people and delivering around 1.2 billion passenger journeys across 10 European countries. Arriva is part of Deutsche Bahn (DB), one of the world's leading passenger and logistics companies. With buses, trains, coaches, trams, as well as on-demand transport solutions, Arriva proudly connects people and communities safely, reliably and sustainably, delivering services in a better way, every day in Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and the United Kingdom. For further information: www.arriva.co.uk.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

