Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced the introduction of long-term investment (TBSZ) accounts, offering Hungarian tax residents the opportunity to take advantage of significant tax reductions on their investments. TBSZ accounts provide a favorable tax structure for wealth building and savings, and investors who open accounts through Interactive Brokers Central Europe Zrt. benefit from low account minimums, professional pricing, and the ability to invest in a wide range of global products, including ETFs, across 150 markets.

Eligible investors in Hungary can open TBSZ accounts through Interactive Brokers Central Europe Zrt. to actively trade, seek investment opportunities across asset classes, and adjust their portfolios as market conditions evolve. There is no limit to the amount that can be invested in TBSZ accounts, and trading is permitted in any year the account is open.

"Hungarian investors looking to start or continue building their wealth savings should consider opening TBSZ accounts with Interactive Brokers," said Miklós Hanti, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers Hungary. "The tax advantages of this account type, coupled with Interactive Brokers' breadth of products globally, superior pricing and leading technology, can help investors across Hungary achieve their financial goals."

While many financial institutions charge fixed platform fees ranging from 0.01-0.25% of assets for each TBSZ account, Interactive Brokers' TBSZ accounts have no custody fee and are free as long as clients generate a minimum commission of 2,000 HUF per month. This minimum activity fee is not applicable to regular investment accounts through Interactive Brokers.

Clients of Interactive Brokers worldwide have access to low commissions, powerful trading technology and the ability to invest in stocks, options, futures, bonds, funds, and more from a single unified platform.

For additional information on Interactive Brokers' TBSZ accounts, please visit: https://www.interactivebrokers.hu/en/accounts/long-term-investment-accounts.php

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the sixth consecutive year, Barron's ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its June 9, 2023, Best Online Brokers Review.

