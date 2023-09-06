Vapor Deposition Market worth $66.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Vapor Deposition Market by Technology (Chemical Vapor Deposition, Physical Vapor Deposition), End- user Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense), and Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 42.6 billion in 2023 to USD 66.1 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The vapor deposition market is experiencing a dynamic evolution, driven by a series of prominent trends that are reshaping the landscape of industrial manufacturing. One of the most striking trends is the increasing integration of automation and digitization into vapor deposition processes. As industries strive for precision and efficiency, automation technologies are being employed to enhance control, reduce human error, and optimize coating consistency. Moreover, the growing emphasis on sustainability has led to the development of environmentally friendly deposition techniques and the utilization of eco-conscious materials, aligning with global efforts toward greener practices.

CVD to dominate the global vapor deposition market during the forecast period.

The vapor deposition industry has been segmented based on technology as physical vapor deposition and chemical vapor deposition, which is further segmented into electron beam evaporation, magnetron sputtering, cathodic arc deposition, atmospheric pressure CVD, low pressure CVD, metal organic CVD, and plasma enhanced CVD, and others. The CVD segment accounted for the larger share of the market in 2022. The vapor deposition market is witnessing a surge in demand for complex, multi-functional coatings that offer enhanced performance characteristics. Industries are seeking coatings with superior wear resistance, thermal stability, and electrical conductivity, propelling research, and innovation in material science. Furthermore, the trend towards miniaturization in electronics and the demand for advanced microelectronics have fueled the exploration of nanoscale coatings, opening doors to unprecedented applications.

By End-use industry, electronics and semiconductor segment to lead the global vapor deposition market during the forecast period

The market has been segmented based on End-use Industry into aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, energy and power, medical and healthcare, packaging, optics and optoelectronics, cutting tools and wear parts, and others. The electronics and semiconductor segment has emerged as a key driver in the market for vapor deposition market. The electronics and semiconductor End-use Industry segment leads the vapor deposition market. The relentless pursuit of miniaturization and precision within electronics necessitates cutting-edge techniques, making vapor deposition processes like chemical vapor deposition (CVD) indispensable. These methods offer unparalleled control over thin film deposition, crucial for crafting intricate structures in microelectronics. Beyond precision, vapor deposition empowers electronics with enhanced performance attributes, from tailored conductivity to optimal insulation.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market size in the global vapor deposition market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region has established itself as the largest and most influential market on the global stage for vapor deposition, with South Korea playing a pivotal role in this remarkable growth. A convergence of factors contributes to this dominance. Firstly, the region's thriving electronics, semiconductor, and display industries have fueled an insatiable demand for vapor deposition technologies. As a hub for consumer electronics manufacturing, Asia Pacific's appetite for precision, performance, and innovation aligns perfectly with the capabilities offered by vapor deposition processes. South Korea, in particular, stands out due to its world-renowned semiconductor and display manufacturing giants. The country's investments in research, technological advancements, and strategic partnerships have propelled it to the forefront of vapor deposition innovation. With heavyweights like Samsung and LG leading the way, South Korea has contributed significantly to the evolution of vapor deposition techniques and their End-use Industrys, solidifying the Asia Pacific region's dominance in the global market. The symbiotic relationship between Asia Pacific's burgeoning industries and South Korea's technological prowess continues to drive the vapor deposition market's growth, shaping the future of multiple sectors and setting new industry benchmarks.

Companies such Applied Materials, Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited., Lam Research, OC Oerlikon Management AG, ASM International N.V., IHI Ionbond AG (IHI Corporation), Aixtron, ULVAC, Inc. are the key players operating in the vapor deposition market. Expansions, contracts, new product developments, and acquisitions are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the vapor deposition market.

