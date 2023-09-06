InPost S.A.: Q2 & H1 2023 results

Executive SummaryGroup parcel volumes reached a record of 214.7 million in Q2 2023, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 19%. Both Poland and InPost's international markets1 contributed to this growth, recording YoY increases of 15% and 28%, respectively. The Group continued to gain market share across all geographies.The Group generated significant revenue growth in Q2 2023, reaching PLN 2,140.5 million, up 26.2% YoY, driven by increased parcel volumes and the success of repricing strategies in Poland.Group adjusted EBITDA reached PLN 690.1 million, an increase of 35.0% YoY, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.2%, representing a 210 bps growth from Q2 2022. This was due to improved profitability in Poland and significantly reduced losses in the UK and Italy.In Q2 2023, InPost achieved positive Free Cash Flow (FCF) of PLN 93.0 million at a Group level with Polish segment FCF of PLN 172.6 million, 28% FCF/adjusted EBITDA conversion (41% FCF/adjusted EBITDA in H1 2023). Group net leverage decreased to 2.7x as of Q2 2023 vs 3.2x as of 2022.In Poland, InPost set a new Q2 record in parcel volumes reaching 141.6 million parcels driven by a significant increase in APM volumes. It was another quarter of faster than market growth, with volumes up by 15% vs the e-commerce parcel market growth of 9% YoY.Mondial Relay's parcel volumes increased by 15% YoY in Q2 2023, reflecting consumers' continuing adoption of APMs. In Q2 2023, already 12% of total Mondial Relay volumes were delivered via APMs (compared to 3% a year earlier).In the UK and Italy, InPost successfully delivered 13.3 million parcels in Q2 2023 with revenue reaching PLN 131.0 million (177.0% YoY). Notably, adjusted EBITDA losses in the UK were significantly reduced, thanks to a favourable product mix, unlocking volume growth and optimised logistics costs.One of the most important event post-Q2 2023 was the acquisition of a 30% equity stake in Menzies Distribution, a new logistics provider for InPost in the UK. The transaction unlocks InPost growth potential in this market. Outlook & Q3 trading updateWe expect i) high single to low double digit market volume growth in Poland, ii) low single digit in France and iii) a mid single digit market parcel volume decline in the UK.We expect to outperform market growth in all our core geographies (Poland, France, UK) and grow our market share as a result of i) our strategic advantage in terms of convenience and sustainability ii) advantage in terms of cost efficiencies for our merchants, in a context of high inflation.We expect higher increase in revenue vs volumes due to the pricing adjustments we had at the end of 2022 and at the beginning of 2023.We expect continuing pressure on costs driven by inflation. However, contrary to 2022, our adjusted EBITDA margin in Poland is expected to visibly expand due to price adjustments made at the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023.In Mondial Relay we will invest into network capacity and market share gains while managing rising costs due to labor inflation and investment into scale.We expect adjusted EBITDA in the United Kingdom to reach breakeven in Q4 2023 and 2024 to be profitable on a full-year basisWe will continue to consolidate our leadership footprint, by focusing on increasing density and proximity of our APM network in Poland, and by keeping developing our presence in France and the United Kingdom.We expect total capex to amount to PLN 1.1-1.2 billion in 2023 with increased weight of international markets' capex.We expect positive FCF at the year end.We expect to continue deleveraging in the second half of the year.In Q3 2023 we anticipate similar volume growth YoY to the one generated in Q2 2023 YoY in all segments (with some improvement in UK and Italy).Rafal Brzoska, Founder and CEO of InPost Group, commented: It is extremely encouraging to see the business continue to report strong levels of growth and profitability. The 19% increase in volumes is testament to our dedication in providing exceptional levels of service to consumers.In response to the ongoing high levels of consumer demand for our services, we continued to invest in the expansion of network, resulting in further market share gains in our core geographies. Growth in the UK, one of our key markets, is being supported by the new logistics partnership with Menzies, which has already delivered an increase in volumes.Looking forward, we continue to grow our network, strengthen market positions, and drive further improvements in profitability across all geographies.About InPost S.A.InPost (Euronext Amsterdam: INPST) has revolutionised e-commerce parcel delivery in Poland and is now one of the leading out of-home e-commerce enablement platforms in Europe. Founded in 1999 by Rafal Brzoska, InPost provides delivery services through our network of more than 30,000 Automated Parcel Machines ("APMs") in nine countries across Europe, as well as to-door courier and fulfillment services to e-commerce merchants. InPost's Paczkomat machines provide consumers with a cheaper, flexible, convenient, environmentally friendly and contactless delivery option.