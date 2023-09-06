Emotional Link LLC CEO Naoto Sato Interviews Professor Takehiko Kariya, from the University of Oxford, on "The Habits of the Japanese Way of Thinking"

TOKYO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emotional Link LLC, a business information dissemination company based in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, has released an interview article with Professor Takehiko Kariya, from the University of Oxford, on "The habit and strength of the Japanese way of thinking." The article, which is available on the Emotional Link LLC website, delves into what the habits of the Japanese way of thinking are, and what are the advantages and disadvantages of Japanese people habitually thinking in this way.

In the interview, Professor Kariya, who is a Japanese sociologist at the University of Oxford, points out that the habits of the Japanese way of thinking focus on completing things with a vague understanding without delving into deep thought, therefore Japanese tend to be less adept at discussion than Westerners. He argues that this habit of thinking has been formed by the history of Japan since ancient times, and that this habit cannot be easily corrected through training.

However, he emphasizes that the ambiguity of Japanese thinking makes it easy to harmonize different things and is the source of unique ideas for the Japanese. For example, many Japanese inventions that are popular overseas, such as washlet toilets, JPOP, and hybrid cars, can be said to have been created with a Japanese way of thinking that is neither Western nor Asian.

Takehiko Kariya is Professor of the Sociology of Japanese Society and Nissan Institute of Japanese Studies, University of Oxford. In 2023, He was awarded a Japanese Medal of Honour with Purple Ribbon, which is awarded to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to academic and artistic developments, improvements, and accomplishments.

