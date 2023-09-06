AECI Limited - Interest and Capital Payments Notification

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI02

ISIN: ZAG000153982

(AECI)

INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due on 11 September 2023:

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982 Coupon: 10.225% Interest amount due: ZAR 13 256 082.19 Capital amount due: ZAR 520 000 000.00 Interest period: 12 June 2023 to 10 September 2023 Date convention: Following Business Day Payment date: 11 September 2023

6 September 2023

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)