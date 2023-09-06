AECI Limited - Interest and Capital Payments Notification
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI02
ISIN: ZAG000153982
(AECI)
INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due on 11 September 2023:
Bond code:
AECI02
ISIN:
ZAG000153982
Coupon:
10.225%
Interest amount due:
ZAR 13 256 082.19
Capital amount due:
ZAR 520 000 000.00
Interest period:
12 June 2023 to 10 September 2023
Date convention:
Following Business Day
Payment date:
11 September 2023
6 September 2023
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)