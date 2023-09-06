DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF (CH5 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Sep-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 05-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 376.0359 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 145200 CODE: CH5 LN ISIN: FR0010688192 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010688192 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CH5 LN Sequence No.: 269671 EQS News ID: 1720207 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 06, 2023 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)