Nanterre, 6 September 2023

VINCI becomes an Official Supporter of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Today, the VINCI Group agreed to partner with the Paris Organising Committee for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games as an Official Supporter.

VINCI closely identifies with the pledge made by Paris 2024 to organise the Games in a more responsible way, keeping the carbon emissions generated by the event to less than half of those from previous Games while creating job opportunities and celebrating the positive impact sport can have on society. Indeed, the Group harnesses solutions to more rapidly transform living spaces and infrastructure in France in particular by fully living up to its role as a private partner defending the public interest.

VINCI is breathing life into its 2030 environmental pledge, which among other things seeks to cut CO 2 emissions by 40% across scopes 1 and 2, for example by using low-carbon concrete to build the Athletes' Village in Saint-Denis. When it comes to sport, the Group was the first company to team up with Paris FC to organise a mixed football tournament between professional academies. The VINCI Mixed Cup is won by combining the results of matches between the men's and women's teams from each club.

Many teams from the VINCI Group are already involved in the preparations to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for example the Universeine project to build the Athletes' Village in Saint-Denis developed with SOLIDEO, or the Stade de France, which will host several sporting events as well as the closing ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Furthermore, the Group's multi-technical maintenance and service specialists support the teams at Paris 2024 day in, day out, providing facilities management services at their headquarters.

Employing over 100,000 people in France, VINCI will play a full and active role in guaranteeing the widespread success of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and will champion the uptake of the environmental and social best practice tried and tested during this major sporting event.

