Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Lesley Jackson
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Director
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380013QYWO82NZV529
4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Financial Instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
SEDOL: BYPBD39
Nature of transaction
Purchase - Dividend reinvestment
Date Of Transaction
1 September 2023
Price (s)
69.18 pence
Volume(s)
1,726
Aggregated information
N/A
Place Of Transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
5 - Total holding following this notification
38,402
Contact
Michael Campbell
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Date of Notification
6 September 2023