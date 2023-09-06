Kicking off the Season: TuneIn extends Global Distribution Deal with the NFL through the 2023 Season

TuneIn Premium allows football fans outside North America to stream the 2023 NFL season

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn, the world's leading live-streaming audio service, extends its global distribution partnership with the NFL for the upcoming 2023 season, delivering complete NFL season coverage to fans outside North America. TuneIn Premium subscribers in these regions now have access to all local and national game broadcasts for all 32 teams, including on-demand game replays, Spanish-language broadcasts, and postseason coverage through to Super Bowl LVIII.



TuneIn Premium subscribers will be able to access NFL games while at home and on the go. Every NFL team has a dedicated channel where users can listen to their favorite teams' live game stream, see the upcoming schedule, and listen to official team podcasts and on-demand replays, to give fans the best listening experience possible.

The NFL will host five regular season games as part of their NFL International Games 2023. Three games will be played in London, UK, and two games will be played in Frankfurt, Germany, following on from a successful inaugural game in Munich in November 2022.

Be sure to check out these upcoming International NFL Games and live streams:



London UK, Wembley Stadium, Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. October 1st, 2:30 PM BST

London UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills. October 8th, 2:30 PM BST

London UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans. October 15th, 2:30 PM BST

Frankfurt, DE, Frankfurt Stadium, Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs. November 5th, 2:30 PM BST

Frankfurt, DE, Frankfurt Stadium, Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots. November 12th, 2:30 PM BST



"We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the NFL as they continue to expand outside North America and grow American Football globally," said Kevin Straley, Chief Content Officer at TuneIn. "This partnership continues to demonstrate TuneIn as a global leader in streaming audio as TuneIn aims to be the ultimate platform for sports fans around the globe to connect with their favorite content."

"The NFL is excited to continue our ongoing partnership with TuneIn. Streaming audio remains an important way for sports fans to engage with the content they love," said Sameer Pabari, Managing Director, Media, NFL International. "Partnering with TuneIn, a global leader in audio streaming, will provide NFL fans around the globe access to premium football content all season long."

TuneIn is accessible on over 200 different major platforms and devices. To learn more about TuneIn and its NFL Integration visit us at www.TuneIn.com .