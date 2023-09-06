Smart Eye Announces 12 Driver Monitoring System Design Wins with New Japanese Customer

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) Smart Eye has been selected to deliver its world-leading Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software to twelve additional car models with a major Japanese car manufacturer. The estimated revenue of the order is SEK 500 million based on estimated product life cycle projections.

Smart Eye, the leading developer of DMS software for the automotive industry, will deliver its technology to twelve new car models by a new Japanese OEM customer.

The customer is a large Japanese car manufacturer with a global manufacturing footprint, and the new design wins are the result of a long and thorough evaluation process.

The new car models, including Smart Eye's technology, will go into production in mid-2025. The estimated revenue for the order is SEK 500 million, based on product life cycle volume projections.

"Thanks to this latest deal we are firmly leading the Japanese OEM market", said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "The road to get here has been long and full of hard work. I would like to thank the team and our partners who made this happen through their efforts. I expect this deal to grow over time as cabin monitoring features are added to the current DMS".

Smart Eye has now received a total of up to 229 design wins from 20 OEMs. The combined estimated lifetime value from current design wins is now larger than SEK 4.865 billion. The estimated value over the product lifecycle from possible additional design wins with the car manufacturers on existing platforms is SEK 4.095 billion.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-329 26 98

Email: martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports, and predicts human behavior in complex environments. We are bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Our multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unprecedented human insight in automotive and behavioral research-supported also by Affectiva and iMotions, companies we acquired in 2021.

In automotive, we are leading the way towards safer and human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing solutions. Our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles and available as a standalone aftermarket solution for existing vehicles, fleet, and small-volume OEMs.

Our industry-leading eye tracking systems and iMotions biosensor software enable advanced research and training in academic and commercial sectors. Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with their content, products, and services.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan. A publicly traded company since 2016, our customers include NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Geely, Harvard University, over 1,300 research organizations around the world, 70% of the world's largest advertisers and 28% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Erik Penser is Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-09-06 11:30 CEST.

Attachments

Smart Eye Announces 12 Driver Monitoring System Design Wins with New Japanese Customer

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781082/smart-eye-announces-12-driver-monitoring-system-design-wins-with-new-japanese-customer