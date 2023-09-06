Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
DER Innovationsführer der KI-Revolution jetzt noch zu Sommerschlussverkaufs-Preisen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J0GG | ISIN: US04013V1089 | Ticker-Symbol: 41I
Tradegate
04.09.23
21:16 Uhr
9,670 Euro
+0,020
+0,21 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5509,70012:16
9,5459,70012:16
ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2023 | 12:02
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present at the BofA 2023 Global Real Estate Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Donohoe, and its Chief Financial Officer, Tae-Sik Yoon, will present at the BofA 2023 Global Real Estate Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 1:25pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the panel presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at www.arescre.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the event.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (the "Company") is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. For more information, please visit www.arescre.com. The contents of such website are not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
Carl Drake or John Stilmar
888-818-5298
iracre@aresmgmt.com

SOURCE: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780569/ares-commercial-real-estate-corporation-to-present-at-the-bofa-2023-global-real-estate-conference

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.