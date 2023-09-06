NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Donohoe, and its Chief Financial Officer, Tae-Sik Yoon, will present at the BofA 2023 Global Real Estate Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 1:25pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the panel presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at www.arescre.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the event.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (the "Company") is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. For more information, please visit www.arescre.com. The contents of such website are not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation

Carl Drake or John Stilmar

888-818-5298

iracre@aresmgmt.com

SOURCE: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780569/ares-commercial-real-estate-corporation-to-present-at-the-bofa-2023-global-real-estate-conference