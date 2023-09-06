The "Turkey: CBD and Cannabis Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the regulatory framework in place in Turkey for cannabis, hemp, CBD and other non-intoxicating as well as intoxicating cannabinoids, covering all policy areas.

Cultivation of hemp for agriculture and research in Turkey (Turkiye) is subject to authorisation.

The law does not set any THC limit for hemp cultivation, merely referring to "low THC varieties". Flowers and leaves cannot be processed and must be disposed of immediately after harvesting.

The only type of medical cannabis product currently allowed on the market is an under-the-tongue spray. Recreational cannabis is illegal.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Hemp plant

Extracts and synthetics

Finished products containing CBD and extracts

Import and export requirements

Minor cannabinoids

Medical cannabis

Recreational cannabis

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

