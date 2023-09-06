Regulatory News:

Following the arrival of Alain Favey as Group CEO in June, Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces the appointment of Claire Charbit as Group Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, and Stéphane Crasnier as Group Chief Fleet Officer. Both join the Group Executive Committee.

Over the last 15 years, Claire Charbit held a number of key roles within Air France, including her last position of Senior VP Transformation. Prior to that, she was Senior VP Product Technology for Digital, Marketing and Sales for Air France KLM. She also managed transformative programs related to the digitization of customer journeys and the implementation of state-of-the art revenue management systems. She started her career in Accenture where she spent 10 years on assignments in France and abroad.

Claire Charbit holds a PhD in Business Administration and Management from the Université Paris Dauphine.

Stéphane Crasnier is a seasoned professional, expert in fleet management and remarketing. Since July 2018, he was President of Alphabet France, the 3rd largest multi-brand full service leasing company in the French market. Prior to that, Stéphane Crasnier held various positions in France and abroad (China, Australia) in the automotive distribution sector (Ford), car manufacturers (Ford, Citroën, BMW) and a financial captive (BMW Financial Services).

Stéphane Crasnier graduated from the ESSCA in Sales and Marketing.

Alain Favey, Europcar Mobility Group CEO, comments:

" Our ambition is to both strengthen Europcar Mobility Group's position as a major player in the car rental market and to be a driving force in the delivery of future sustainable mobility solutions. Claire and Stéphane will bring a decisive contribution to the management team in delivering our strategy, driving the transformation process and ensuring excellence in fleet management."

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a global mobility services provider with a leading position in Europe. In the coming years, the Group's ambition is to become a leader in sustainable mobility services, driven by data, technology and people.

Europcar Mobility Group offers to individuals and businesses a wide range of car and van rental services, be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more, on-demand or on subscription, relying on a fleet of more than 250.000 vehicles, equipped with the latest engines including more and more electric vehicles.

Its brands address differentiated needs, use cases and expectations: Europcar® a global leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar® a frontrunner at providing low-cost car rental services in Europe, Fox-Rent-A-Car®, one of the main players in the car rental market in the US, with a "value for money" positioning, Buchbinder®, one of the most important players in car and light commercial vehicle rental in Germany, and Ubeeqo® one of the European leaders of car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's ambition and that of its more than 8,000 employees, everywhere Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions, thanks to a strong network in 140 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries completed by franchisees and alliance partners).

