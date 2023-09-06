Anzeige
06.09.2023
HSBC Bank PLC: Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Almarai Sukuk Ltd.

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Almarai Sukuk Ltd.
Obligor (if any):Almarai Company
Aggregate nominal amount:USD 750,000,000
Description:5.233% due 25th July 2033
Offer price:100
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


