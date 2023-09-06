HSBC Bank PLC: Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Almarai Sukuk Ltd.

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Almarai Sukuk Ltd. Obligor (if any): Almarai Company Aggregate nominal amount: USD 750,000,000 Description: 5.233% due 25th July 2033 Offer price: 100 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction