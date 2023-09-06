Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed HanChain (HAN) on September 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HAN/USDT trading pair became officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on September 6, 2023.





HAN is a dual cryptocurrency platform focusing on DeFi, advertising, music, and video streaming by staking.

Introducing HanChain

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of HanChain (HAN), a dual cryptocurrency platform focusing on DeFi, advertising, music, and video streaming by staking.

The HAN project is focused on creating an application model for real-life commerce payments, including online and offline transactions. It introduces a real-life DApp with a simple payment method for commercial transactions, integrating Web3 Providers for stability. The project's unique dual structure addresses the volatility issues of cryptocurrencies by pairing HAN, a limited issuance variable-value coin, with PayKhan (PKN), a stable coin whose value is always stabilized for real-life use. HAN holders can sell HAN after repaying PKN issued as collateral, and the value of HAN increases with PKN usage.

The goals of the project encompass combining cryptocurrency and payment systems, creating a collateral-stable coin duplex structure, innovating financial services, and developing the PayKhan Wallet for the HAN ecosystem. HAN aims to overcome transaction limitations and fees, bridging cryptocurrency and traditional finance through PayKhan Cash Payment and electronic bankbook services. The project emphasizes the expansion of coin business, differentiation through strong marketing, a global shopping platform, and integration with existing financial systems. Ultimately, HAN strives to offer a stable and widely applicable cryptocurrency that promotes secure and convenient transactions in the global market.

The project focuses on real-life usability and incentivizes transactions through its ecosystem. It provides a DApp-based wallet, a redundant blockchain solution with HAN and PKN, and a real-life use DApp with various functions, including P2P payments, point conversions, and real-life mining incentives. The roadmap outlines the project's evolution, including partnerships, the development of new services, M&A strategies, and creating major distribution centers for blockchain-based shopping malls. The project aspires to be a bridge between online and offline commerce and envisions a global sharing economy.

About HAN Token

Beyond ICO, which is an illegal element of raising funds only with white papers, HAN tokens are published through IAO (Initial dApp Offering), which is more advanced than IEO. The IAO requires the Minimum Visible Product (MVP) to immediately implement the actual function of the project.

Based on ERC20, HAN has a total supply of 1.5 billion (i.e. 1,500,000,000). The token distribution consists of 7.5% for Founders, 7.5% for Team & Advisors, 15% for Partners, 40% for Rewards, and 30% for IAO. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on September 6, 2023. Investors who are interested in HAN can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange.

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

