L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global digital engineering and R&D services company announced its participation in the elite IAA Mobility conference in Munich. LTTS will exhibit its cutting-edge offerings on Software Defined Vehicles and the future of Mobility, at Hall A3, Booth #24.

In its second edition the Internationale Automobil Ausstellung (IAA) in Munich (September 5 10) presents a transformative vision for the automotive industry, centered around sustainability, electrification, and innovative mobility solutions. As the automotive industry evolves, the IAA Mobility undoubtedly remains a crucial platform for shaping the future of mobility and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders. With leading international partner companies, 500+ delegates and speakers, it is considered as one of the world's most progressive conferences for sustainability through electrification and digitalization.

The automobile and aviation industry holds the key to driving significant advancements in green mobility. Traditional Original Equipment Manufacturer's (OEM) and new entrants are racing to make eco-friendly vehicles, and this competitive spirit will be the theme for this year's summit.

Sustainability is at the forefront with exhibitors showcasing their commitment to eco-friendly practices, emphasizing the use of sustainable materials and the latest developments in smart mobility, and connected solutions. Innovations related to autonomous driving, vehicle-to-vehicle communication, and integrated mobility will be some of the solutions to be showcased. These advancements are aimed at revolutionizing urban transportation and individual mobility making it safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly.

L&T Technology Services with its domain expertise in transportation and aerospace have been partnering with global automobile and aerospace OEMs over the last two decades. At IAA Mobility, it will demonstrate the myriad possibilities of Domain Controllers, Cloud Native Connected Development, Security, Virtualization, AI enabled features and functionality that will enable the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication along with Digital cockpit demo.

Working with ER&D partners has become key to address the challenges of vehicle electrification across the value chain while delving into the parameters in the EV ecosystem. Using multiple vendors for various stages of product development can increase complexity and costs. A partner like LTTS could help drive co-innovation by overcoming technology constraints while applying cross-industry learnings. The need for software-driven solutions in the electric mobility industry has compelled stakeholders to pursue high-performance computing platforms. ER&D services partners can provide computing models that consume less energy, boost performance, and optimize data-led algorithms. Additionally, they can deliver scalable software stacks that leverage sensors and physical components to provide the safety and performance that electric vehicles need. They utilize software to optimize focus areas such as third-party integration, feature deployment, CloudOps, and over-the-air updates. In addition, the rising complexity in technology embedded within electric vehicles demands software-defined designs, can overcome multi-layered challenges from software development to deployment and maintenance.

"The IAA Mobility summit provides an excellent platform for exchanging innovative ideas and sparking a more inclusive, sustainable future for tomorrow. This year's participation will further our conviction to engineer leading solutions that enable Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication, Digital cockpit demo, and AI-enabled features while prioritizing safety and security. We are committed to helping our clients address the challenges of vehicle electrification across the value chain, including domain controllers, cloud-native connected development, security, and virtualization. With our end-to-end security solutions, we ensure that our clients' products and services are protected from cyber threats and maintain regulatory compliance," said Mr. Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director at L&T Technology Services.

The IAA Mobility summit convenes global mobility experts to present and discuss the latest trends and innovations. Workshops and panels on sustainability, digitalization, and the role of AI in the automotive industry foster knowledge sharing and collaboration among key stakeholders.

The LTTS Munich Center of Excellence (CoE)

L&T Technology Services has been expanding its presence in Germany, a crucial market for engineering and technology services. The Munich-based CoE, is focused on serving a leading German OEM. The center's Accredited Near Shore facility offers engineering and R&D expertise to the auto manufacturer's infotainment consoles and hybrid EVs. The proximity to the customer's campus allows L&T Technology Services to test a range of solutions on their product suite and provide real-time services.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,300 employees spread across 22 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 102 innovation labs as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit https://www.LTTS.com/

