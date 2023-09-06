Company-Sponsored Educational Events Will Feature Latest Surgical Technologies, Including the SeeLuma Fully Digital Surgical Visualization Platform, MIMS and the IC-8 Apthera IOL

Bausch Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced 13 podium and poster presentations during the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ESCRS) annual meeting, which will take place in Vienna Sept. 8-12, 2023.

The presentations will include:

A three-year analysis of the superonasal minimally invasive micro sclerostomy (MIMS) surgical treatment for open angle glaucoma*

Interim results of surgical procedures that used MINT (Minimally Invasive Nasal Trabeculostomy) in open angle glaucoma patients

An evaluation of visual outcomes in patients with complex corneas who were implanted with the IC-8 Apthera intraocular lens (IOL)

Clinical outcomes of the LuxSmart toric IOL

Safety and performance results of the enVista ENVY, an investigational premium IOL

ENVY, an investigational premium IOL Refractive outcomes of a low 0.90 diameter cylinder for the investigational enVista Toric IOL.

Bausch Lomb will also host several educational and networking events during the meeting. Educational events will include a MIMS masterclass and a panel of distinguished physicians who will provide insights from their firsthand clinical experience using the company's newly launched SeeLuma Fully Digital Surgical Visualization Platform. Other presentations featuring the company's latest surgical technology will take place in the Bausch Lomb booth, and Bausch Lomb will host a Lift Off Celebration event to mark its 170th anniversary.

Following is the list of key scientific podium and e-poster presentations, as well as details for the featured educational events:

Podium Presentations

"Evaluating the Range of Vision with a Small Aperture IOL in Patients Previously Treated with a Monofocal IOL in the Other Eye." S. Bafna et al.

S. Bafna et al. "Evaluation of the Safety and Performance of a Novel One-Piece Hydrophobic Acrylic Trifocal Intraocular Lens: Results from a Prospective, Multicentre Clinical Trial." P. Harasymowycz et al.

P. Harasymowycz et al. "Evaluation of Visual Outcomes in Patients with Complex Corneas Implanted with the IC-8 IOL." J. Mehta et al.

J. Mehta et al. "Prospective Study of Small Aperture IOL Implantation in Eyes with Previous Refractive Procedures." R.E. Ang et al.

Poster Presentations

" Clinical Outcomes After Bilateral Implantation of The Enhanced Depth of Focus LuxSmart Intraocular Lenses ." W. Lubinski et al

." W. Lubinski et al "Clinical Outcomes of a Toric Extended Range of Vision Intraocular Lens Based on the Combination of Fourth- and Sixth-Order Spherical." R. Ruiz-Mesa et al.

R. Ruiz-Mesa et al. "Comparison of Two Extended Range of Focus Intraocular Lenses: Vivity Vs. Luxsmart." J. Hugues et al.

J. Hugues et al. "Retinal Visualization in a Small Aperture IOL Treated Eyes." M. Blecher et al.

M. Blecher et al. "Visual Performance of Ultra-Low Cylinder Powered (0,90) Toric IOL Compared to Non-Toric." A. Muzychuk et al.

A. Muzychuk et al. "Minimally Invasive Micro Sclerostomy: 3 Years Follow Ups." L. Voskanyan et al.

L. Voskanyan et al. "Trabeculostomy as a New Effective Surgery for Glaucoma." L. Voskanyan et al.

L. Voskanyan et al. " Acufocus IC-8 Implantation During Cataract Surgery in Irregular Corneas ." C. Hubert et al

." C. Hubert et al "Visual Outcomes Following Implantation of Small Aperture Intraocular Lens in Patients with Irregular Corneas." U. Bhatt

Featured Educational Events

Friday, September 8

"MIMS Masterclass"

5:30-7:30 p.m. CEST at Palais Palffy, Josefsplatz 6, Vienna

Professor Anselm Jünemann, Dr. Imran Masood, Professor Luis Pablo and Dr. Lilit Voskanyan will present their experiences with the MIMS surgical treatment for open angle glaucoma.

Saturday, September 9

"New Dimensions in Visualization: Changing the Way You Look Your Patients See"

1:00-2:00 p.m. CEST at Messe Wien Exhibition Congress Centre, Room A7, Vienna

Professor Burkhard Dick will lead an engaging conversation with an international panel of surgeons, including Drs. Robert Ang, Alain Saad and Adam Muzychuk, who will share their surgical experiences using the IC-8 Apthera IOL, SeeLuma Fully Digital Visualization Platform and Stellaris Elite Phacoemulsification System, respectively.

Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10

"Meet the Expert"

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. CEST at Messe Wien Exhibition Congress Centre, booth B203, Vienna

Surgeons will share their surgical experiences using the LuxSmart IOL, IC-8 Apthera IOL, SeeLuma Fully Digital Visualization Platform, Stellaris Elite and the refractive SUPRACOR and transepi PRK procedures.

Sunday, September 10

"Lift Off Celebration"

6:30-10:30 p.m. CEST at Palais Ferstel, Strauchgasse 4, Vienna

ESCRS attendees are invited to celebrate Bausch Lomb's 170th anniversary.

For more information, visit https://events.bauschsurgical.eu/escrs/.

