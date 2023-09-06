BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 5 September 2023 were:

600.89p Capital only

610.28p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 39,262 Ordinary shares on 5th September 2023, the Company has 98,679,563 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 4,530,301 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.