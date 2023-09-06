Predictmedix AI Inc.: Predictmedix AI's 2023 Breakthroughs: Pioneering Healthcare Innovation and Global Expansion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) (the "Company" or "Predictmedix") today provided an update on its achievements and developments so far in 2023. Predictmedix AI, a leader in AI-driven healthcare solutions, has achieved remarkable milestones and advancements this year, revolutionizing the healthcare landscape through cutting-edge technology, technology validations, and strategic commercialization efforts.

"Predictmedix AI is proud to have achieved significant advancements this year, solidifying our position as a leader in AI-driven healthcare solutions. Our dedication to innovation, validated technology, and strategic partnerships underscores our commitment to revolutionizing patient care and safety on a global scale," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix.

Technological Advancements:

Comprehensive Triage Solution: Predictmedix's Triage Solution has expanded to encompass 16 vital parameters, including temperature, heart rate, BMI, blood pressure, and more, enhancing its accuracy and versatility in the Healthcare landscape. Learn More

Unprecedented Dataset: Over 200,000 individuals have been scanned using AI-powered Safe Entry Stations, creating an unparalleled dataset for accurate analysis. This milestone advances machine learning accuracy across healthcare and other industries. Read More

Cardiovascular Parameters Measurement: Predictmedix introduces ground-breaking technology to measure heart rate variability, respiration rate, and blood pressure non-invasively. Learn More

Diabetes Screening Innovation: Innovating diabetes screening without the need for biological fluids, expanding diagnostic reach in India. Discover More

Revolutionary Fitness Scan: Predictmedix introduces a first-to-market fitness scan vertical using advanced machine learning algorithms, enabling athletes to optimize training and performance. Learn More

US Patent for Impairment Screening: A US patent granted for AI-powered impairment detection technology for alcohol and cannabis screening. Read More

Technology Validation:

Independent Clinical Validation: Predictmedix's technology validated in independent hospitals and universities in India and Indonesia, establishing its credibility in healthcare settings. India Validation | Indonesia Validation

International Recognition: Major newspapers in India and Indonesia feature Predictmedix's technology for its cost-saving and efficiency-improving capabilities in healthcare. Indonesia Showcase | India Showcase

Value Proposition with Safe Entry Stations:

Predictmedix's Safe Entry Stations transform healthcare efficiency, offering significant benefits such as:

Labor Cost Reduction: Automating screenings reduces manual effort, freeing staff for critical tasks.

Efficient Patient Flow: Faster screenings lead to reduced wait times and increased patient throughput.

Preventive Measures: Proactively identifying potential risks prevents contagious outbreaks.

Resource Allocation Optimization: Accurate identification of symptomatic individuals enables better resource allocation.

Legal and Liability Mitigation: Early detection minimizes legal liabilities and reputational damage.

Improved Infection Control: Preventing symptomatic individuals enhances infection control and patient outcomes.

Commercialization and Business Development:

Indonesia and ASEAN Market: Predictmedix taps into the vast market potential in Indonesia and the ASEAN region, collaborating with prestigious institutions for tailored research and development. Learn More

Indian Healthcare Opportunity: Predictmedix capitalizes on India's growing healthcare needs, forging collaborations with government officials and departments. Read More

Indian Subsidiary: "Predictmedix India Pvt Ltd" is established to expedite collaborations and development in India.

Strategic Supplier Partnership: Engagement with an Indian supplier for mass production of Safe Entry Stations enhances production capacity and accessibility.

As Predictmedix AI continues its journey to redefine healthcare through innovation, validated technology, and strategic global expansion, the company remains committed to its vision of a safer, more efficient, and accessible healthcare landscape for all. With a strong foundation of achievements in 2023, including expanded solutions, international recognition, and partnerships, Predictmedix AI is poised to lead the charge in AI-driven healthcare solutions. The company invites stakeholders, industry leaders, and the global community to join in this transformative journey toward a healthier and more secure future.



About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF) (FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedi AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Public Relations Contact

For further media information or to set up an interview, please contact:

Nelson Hudes Hudes

Communications International (905) 660 9155

Nelson@hudescommunications.com

Dr. Rahul Kushwah (647) 889 6916

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any Page 4 of 4 future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Predictmedix AI Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780955/predictmedix-ais-2023-breakthroughs-pioneering-healthcare-innovation-and-global-expansion