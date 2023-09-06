Augment's Innovative Approach to Reinsurance Draws Exceptional Industry Talent

Augment, an innovative reinsurance solutions broker offering bespoke solutions to its partners, today announced former Aon UK COO David Ledger has joined as a Senior Advisor and Board Member. In this role, Ledger will lend his depth of experience and insights in the reinsurance industry to continue to strengthen the senior leadership team. Augment focuses on broking the entire client rather than a specific book of business. The firm has generated over $1 billion of premium in just its first year of business.

Previously, Ledger spent more than two decades at Aon UK Ltd., where he was COO for the UK business, Chairman of Aon Benfield UK, and earlier helmed the North American reinsurance team. Within Aon he led the initiative to transform operations for the modern era, changing historic working practices and in particular the office environment. During his tenure, he was Deputy Chairman of LIIBA and as Chairman of Placing Platform Limited was a driving force behind bringing electronic trading to the London Market.

Ledger will bring this deep experience to bear in a reinsurance industry that is experiencing rapid change. Increasingly, technological innovations and a shifting economic and environmental landscape mandate better solutions to support evolving customer needs. Industry consolidation, among other factors, has necessitated a new standard for meeting these challenges. Augment's diversified approach enables clients to better manage capital and grow more sustainably.

"Augment can best be described as The Broker of Tomorrow, today. I am really looking forward to working with the team as it brings new ideas and innovative solutions to help our clients truly differentiate themselves in what is a highly complex and competitive industry," Ledger said.

"From day one, a key priority for Augment has been to attract expert talent with critical industry acumen to build the best possible team for our partners and customers. We are thrilled David is joining Augment to lend his exceptional skills and knowledge. His experience and understanding of the global insurance industry will be an outstanding contribution to this next phase of our growth," said Charlie Love, CFO at Augment. "Augment is unlocking trapped value and harnessing clients' diversification across their businesses, through a tailored approach that meets individual needs, using a combination of phenomenal expertise, agility, advanced analytics, and strong industry relationships."

Augment launched in July, announcing access to up to $100 million in funding from Altamont Capital Partners. For more information, visit the company's website at www.augmentrisk.com.

About Augment

Augment is a risk capital and reinsurance solutions broker, focused on designing and placing bespoke protections for a variety of clients. With a wide range of solutions, Augment creates growth and equity value through tailored transactions to deliver long-term capital and partnerships. Augment's expertise extends beyond (re)insurance, allowing the company to disrupt the value chain and build creative, value-accretive solutions for individual client needs. For more information, please visit www.augmentrisk.com.

