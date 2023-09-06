GXO Logistics: GXO Celebrates Successful First Year of Partnership with BT Group

LONDON, U.K., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider has marked the first year of its transformational project to manage logistics and transport operations for U.K. telecommunications leader BT Group. The partnership has already exceeded expectations by delivering substantial cost savings through increased efficiency, with further continuous improvement projects still to come.



"We're proud of what we've achieved in the first year of our expanded partnership with BT Group," said Gavin Williams, Managing Director of GXO, UK and Ireland. "GXO's industry-leading technology, scale and expertise are improving BT Group's core warehouse and transport capabilities while supporting its ambitious consumer and engineering activities. Our efforts during the first year of our partnership have paved the way to even greater successes in the second year and beyond."

BT Group outsourced its logistics to GXO as part of its wider strategy to simplify and modernize its operations. In addition to optimizing BT Group's warehousing, GXO also operates its transport, stock transfer and replenishing collection points. GXO is using its expertise to deliver more efficient routes to reduce road miles and carbon emissions, as well as executing a long-term plan to upgrade the fleet.

Cyril Pourrat, Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer at BT Group, said, "When we chose to outsource our supply chain operations, we were looking for a logistics market leader to help us deliver exceptional service, sustainable operations and value for our customers and our colleagues. GXO has helped us do all that as well as support our growth programme and our plans to build our market-leading next generation network. We look forward to further continuous improvement in our logistics through our successful partnership with GXO."

In addition to applying its vast expertise creating innovative logistics solutions, GXO used its experience as a global employer of choice to welcome and successfully integrate over 300 team members from BT Group, ensuring seamless service throughout the transition. Investment in people includes new training and development opportunities, career planning and increased engagement opportunities.

GXO operates three warehouses in Lutterworth, Milton Keynes and Northallerton, serving the company's requirements across the U.K. and Northern Ireland. In addition to supporting BT Group's engineering business, GXO also manages logistics and reverse logistics of consumer electronics for BT Group's mobile network, EE.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit? GXO.com ?for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Business covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communications providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

Media contacts



Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@gxo.com

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com