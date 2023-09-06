Digital World Acquisition Corp. Announces Voting Results of Special Meeting to Approve the Extension Amendment

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:DWAC) ("Digital World" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's stockholders voted in favor of the proposal to amend its amended and restated certificate of incorporation ("Extension Amendment") to extend the period of time available to complete a business combination, in three-month increments, until September 8, 2024 or such earlier date as determined by the Company's Board of Directors, at the special meeting of its stockholders that took place September 5, 2023 at 10:00 am ET. The Extension Amendment was approved by a vote of approximately 72.33% of the outstanding shares of common stock on July 10, 2023, the record date. A Current Report on Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"We are immensely grateful to our stockholders and our working group for their continued trust and support. This vote underscores their confidence in the potential merger with TMTG and the path we've set for the future. With many of our headwinds behind us we look forward to working with TMTG and our dedicated team to complete this transaction as quickly as possible." Eric Swider, CEO of Digital World.

"We are pleased by yesterday's result," said TMTG CEO Devin Nunes. "With this vote of confidence from DWAC shareholders, we will proceed as quickly as possible to complete our merger, which we expect will open up tremendous new opportunities to grow and expand TMTG and the Truth Social platform."

About Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:DWAC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. To learn more, visit www.dwacspac.com .

About TMTG

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. ("TMTG") is a social media and technology company. The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations. To learn more, visit www.tmtgcorp.com .

