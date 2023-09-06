HONOR Unveils HONOR V Purse at IFA 2023

The Phone-to-Purse Concept Brings New Ideas for Fashion Industry to Embrace Technology

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today unveiled the HONOR V Purse at IFA 2023. Opening the world's largest consumer electronics trade show with its thought-provoking keynote, "Unfold Tomorrow," the brand debuted its striking concept device, which reimagines a foldable smartphone as a wearable, fashion-forward purse that offers endless possibilities for self-expression and sustainable lifestyle.

Unfolding the Next Frontier of Fashion Forward Technology

HONOR embraces its role in shaping future lifestyles and unveils the HONOR V Purse, a new "Phone-to-purse" concept that heralds the beginning of electronic devices being seen as an entirely new category of fashionable consumer goods that offer unlimited opportunities for self-expression.

The HONOR V Purse seamlessly transforms the foldable smartphone into the ultimate phy-gital fashion statement, thanks to a series of customisable always-on displays (AODs) that mimic a handbag design, including design elements such as chains, feathers and tassels that react and sway with the smartphone as it moves. The concept phone is also compatible with a choice of interchangeable straps and chains, which clip onto the hinge to allow the smartphone to be worn effortlessly over one's shoulder like an ordinary purse or handbag, enabling it to become the new "it" bag of the future.

Unfolding a More Sustainable Future

Engineered with sustainability in mind, the HONOR V Purse epitomises HONOR's commitment to the environment. In addition to featuring sustainably-sourced materials such as vegan leather for its straps, the concept's endlessly customisable AODs can be paired with any outfit. With the HONOR V Purse's limitless customisable AOD's, the device can be paired with any outfit, removing the need to buy a new handbag for every look. In this small way, HONOR hopes to empower environmentally conscious consumers to cut down on their consumption of fast fashion while motivating the fashion world to embrace new technologies that allow us to buy less and use for longer. Comprising of responsibly sourced materials and built to be folded over 400,000 times, the HONOR V Purse has been lovingly crafted to be by your side for many years to come.

Endless Opportunities to Reflect Your Unique Style

Echoing its open-collaboration brand spirit, HONOR has teamed up with top cultural tastemakers from across its HONOR Talents Global Design Awards platform, including BURBERRY menswear Creative Director, Bram Van Diepen, contemporary artist Yunuene Esparza, professor of the China Academy of Art Yuan Youmin and crossover artist Xiao Hui Wang, to design a series of custom AODs for the device, offering endless fashion possibilities. In the next phase of the program, by opening up the API interface that allows designers to call sensors like gyroscope, touch or ambient light sensor, HONOR will invite emerging talents from around the world to come up with their own designs, reflecting the latest design trends inspirations, to reshape the lifestyle.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com/uk/.

