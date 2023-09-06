Propelus: Kansas Board of Nursing Partners With CE Broker

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / CE Broker, the leading provider of continuing education management and compliance software, has been selected to provide its continuing education (CE) tracking and verification solution to the Kansas Board of Nursing (Board). This partnership marks CE Broker's 14th contract nationwide with a nursing board.

The Board's mission is to ensure safe and competent practice by nurses and mental health technicians for the citizens of Kansas. The Board protects the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Kansas through the fair and consistent application of the statutes and regulations that govern nursing practice and nursing education. Its recent recognition with the Regulatory Achievement Award further highlights the Board's dedication. Presented by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN), this award celebrates the Board's efforts in advancing public policy for the safety and efficacy of nursing practice.

This partnership with CE Broker represents one way in which the Board continues to put its stakeholders first and invest in the public interest by offering modern, more efficient experiences for nurses.

"Kansas State Board of Nursing is thrilled to collaborate with CE Broker, providing our licensees with complimentary access to their platform," Carol Moreland, MSN, RN, and Executive Director of the Kansas State Board of Nursing, said. "Tools such as CE Broker serve a valuable asset for our licensees to record and ensure adherence to continuing nursing education requirements for license renewal."

With over 20 years of experience working with state nursing boards, regulatory agencies, associations, and nursing professionals, CE Broker is well-equipped to help more than 70,000 nurses licensed by the Board stay up to date with their skills and knowledge and easily maintain their licensure. With nursing renewal shortages nationwide, licensure and renewal efficiencies to support licensure portability are imperative. CE Broker enables Kansas nurses and others to track continuing education for multiple licenses easily.

"We are honored to partner with the Kansas Board of Nursing to streamline their license renewal process while providing access to trusted and required continuing education," said Julie Walker, CE Broker's CEO. "Our goal is to make this process simpler and more enjoyable for licensed professionals to successfully maintain their license and focus on their most impactful work."

CE Broker's platform offers all stakeholders a digital system that streamlines and expedites the license renewal process. Digital tracking systems help eliminate paper waste, reduce manual processes, and increase compliance rates in the state, resulting in a safer and more engaged workforce.

