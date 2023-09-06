Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023
WKN: A1H99U | ISIN: US88362T1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TG
Frankfurt
06.09.23
08:05 Uhr
24,800 Euro
-0,200
-0,80 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,80025,80015:38
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.: Thermon to Host Investor Day on November 14, 2023

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon"), a global leader in industrial process heating solutions, announced today that it will host its inaugural investor day in New York City at 9:00am on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Bruce Thames, President and CEO, and Kevin Fox, CFO, will be joined by other members of the executive management team to present an in-depth review of the Company's overall business, financial performance, long-term strategy and outlook, as well as key initiatives such as how the Company is enabling the energy transition, new product development, and operational excellence.

The event will include formal presentations and multiple Q&A panel sessions with senior leadership. Information on registering for in-person attendance will be provided in the coming weeks. Due to space limitations, the number of in-person participants is limited and advanced registration is required.

A live webcast and presentation materials will be accessible on http://ir.thermon.com at the time of the event. Interested parties unable to attend in-person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast and obtain the presentation materials, which will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Thermon

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

Contact:

Kevin Fox, Chief Financial Officer
Ivonne Salem, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations
(512) 690-0600
Investor.Relations@thermon.com

SOURCE: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780872/thermon-to-host-investor-day-on-november-14-2023

