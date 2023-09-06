A financial services firm based in the Northeastern United States has signed a sale order for the Plurilock AI PromptGuard.

Plurilock AI PromptGuard Version 1.0, a patent-pending solution for AI safety, has been launched for general availability for customers and partners.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an AI-driven cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, is pleased to announce the first sale of Plurilock AI PromptGuard to an exclusive financial services firm based in the Northeastern United States seeking to establish additional guardrails around AI use.

The software sale, a cross-sale of the Company's Technology Division product to an existing customer gained through recent acquisitions, will serve a three-digit user count operating primarily onsite at the company.

"We are pleased to announce the first cross-sale order for our latest high-margin AI-driven product, PromptGuard," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "With the rapid adoption of generative AI tools and solutions in the workforce, most organizations lack the capability to protect their employees against the risks of AI and are in need of cybersecurity solutions like PromptGuard."

Plurilock AI PromptGuard Version 1.0

The Company is also pleased to announce the launch of Plurilock AI PromptGuard version 1.0 for general availability, which is designed for AI safety. The product, based on patent-pending technology and previously available under the Company's Early Access Program (EAP), provides a layer of data protection for businesses seeking to implement guardrails for the use of generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT.

PromptGuard automatically detects and redacts confidential information in generative AI prompts, helping to ensure that as employees use generative AI for their work, sensitive and regulated data is not sent to AI platforms. When the AI returns a response, data is unredacted before the employee is shown the response-enabling employees to use AI smoothly, with familiar data in prompts and responses, while helping to prevent confidential data leaks.

With the release of Version 1.0 on September 6, 2023, Plurilock AI PromptGuard is open to customers and through partners who do not participate in Plurilock's Early Access Program.

About Plurilock

Plurilock secures workforces in the age of AI through its Plurilock AI platform, delivering advanced identity, data safety, and guard rails to safely implement AI solutions to commercial and government customers worldwide. With patented artificial intelligence and patented real-time identity confirmation technology, Plurilock AI enables zero-trust architecture and identity threat detection and response capabilities for regulated organizations with remote workforces. Through its Solutions Division, Plurilock aggregates world-class IT services and brings a comprehensive line of products that enable teams across North America and the globe to compute safely in a remote work world.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

