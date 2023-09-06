Daktronics, Inc. Announces 2024 Fiscal First Quarter Results

BROOKINGS, S.D., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ - DAKT) today reported results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter which ended July 29, 2023.



Q1 FY2024 financial highlights:

Record first quarter net sales of $232.5 million, a 35.3 percent increase from the first quarter of fiscal 2023

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales of 30.6 percent as a result of record sales volume, stable operations and prior strategic pricing actions

Operating income rebounded to $40.2 million as compared to an operating loss of $5.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023

Product order backlog was $323.7 million(1) at July 29, 2023 compared to $400.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and $469.1 million in the year-earlier period. This change reflects a more stable operating environment and an intentional focus to reduce lead times.

Reece Kurtenbach, Daktronics' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our first quarter of fiscal 2024 performance is a result of strong execution across all business areas. Our teams strategically utilized our capacity to complete the manufacturing and installation for the start of the fall football season in our High School Park and Recreation ("HSPR") and Live Events business units and to bring lead times back down toward pre-pandemic levels.

As we look ahead to the remainder of the current fiscal year, our attention remains focused on our multi-year journey to capture the market's expected growth and broaden our leading market position by offering best in class technologies and services to both our traditional customers as well as new and adjacent markets. We have applied the experience of the preceding two fiscal years to closely monitor the ever-evolving geopolitical and global economic environment and as necessary quickly adjust our resources and market approaches so that we can maintain profitability and cash generation throughout various cycles.

Our teams remain focused on the following priorities and strategies for fiscal year 2024 and beyond:

Growing the business profitably while generating cash through working capital management, strategic pricing adjustments, product mix changes and careful expense management

Improving operational efficiency to lower costs, reduce lead times and improve the customer experience

Developing additional markets for new customer types and channels while continuing to grow in traditional markets

Developing more robust integrated business planning systems to surface data available for improved decision making

Investing in high-return projects and technologies, including digital technologies for both internal and customer facing uses



First Quarter Income Statement Highlights

Orders for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 6.8 percent as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The change is primarily related to a decrease in the Commercial business unit caused by volatility in bookings of larger sized Spectacular LED video display projects.

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 increased?by 35.3 percent as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Sales growth was driven by fulfilling orders in backlog, especially in the HSPR business area. The increase is attributable to a stable operating environment, increased manufacturing capacity and realization of price increases. During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we experienced multiple material supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and a pandemic related shutdown of our facilities in Shanghai, China for a significant portion of the quarter.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 30.6 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to 15.0 percent a year earlier. The increase in gross profit percentage is attributable to the record sales volume over our cost structure, strategic pricing actions, and fewer supply chain and operational disruptions during the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to a year earlier.

Operating expenses decreased 1.2 percent to $30.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $31.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we had approximately $1.0 million of professional fees related to shareholder engagement.

Operating income as a percent of sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was a positive 17.3 percent, compared to a negative 3.2 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 due to the combined factors discussed above.

The increase in interest income and expense, net for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to the same period one year ago was primarily due to closing in May 2023 on the convertible debt, asset-based and mortgage financings at higher values and interest rates than the utilization of our previous line of credit during the 2023 first quarter and write-off of $3.4 million in debt issuance costs related to convertible debt carried at fair value.

For the three months ended July 29, 2023, we recorded a $7.3 million non-cash change in fair value of the convertible note payable which is accounted for under the fair value option.

Our effective tax rate for the three months ended July 29, 2023, was 31.7 percent as compared to an effective tax rate of 15.8 percent for the three months ended July 30, 2022. The higher tax rate is caused by the fair value adjustment to income that is not taxable. Absent any major tax changes, we expect our full year effective tax rate to be in the mid-twenties, before the impacts of fair value accounting for the convertible debt.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the fiscal 2024 first quarter, our working capital ratio was 1.9 to 1. Inventory levels dropped slightly since the end of the fiscal year ended April 29, 2023, and are expected to approach more normalized levels as supply chain disruptions continue to ease and order backlog is fulfilled. Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities totaled $54.9 million, and $41.4 million of long-term debt was outstanding. There were no draw-downs on our line of credit. During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we generated $19.3 million from operations and used $4.5 million for purchases of property and equipment.

Webcast Information

The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results today at 10:00 am (Central Time). This call will be broadcast live at http://investor.daktronics.com and be available for replay shortly after the event.

About Daktronics

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the company's website at: www.daktronics.com, email the company at investor@daktronics.com, call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States, or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2023 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

For more information contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Sheila M. Anderson, Chief Financial Officer

Tel (605) 692-0200

Investor@daktronics.com





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 29,

2023 July 30,

2022 Net sales $ 232,531 $ 171,920 Cost of sales 161,384 146,126 Gross profit 71,147 25,794 Operating expenses: Selling 12,929 14,433 General and administrative 9,599 9,441 Product design and development 8,403 7,439 30,931 31,313 Operating income (loss) 40,216 (5,519 ) Nonoperating (expense) income: Interest (expense) income, net (4,234 ) (60 ) Change in fair value of convertible note (7,260 ) - Other expense, net (626 ) (747 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 28,096 (6,326 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 8,900 (1,000 ) Net income (loss) $ 19,196 $ (5,326 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 45,645 45,097 Diluted 46,198 45,097 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.42 $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ 0.42 $ (0.12 )





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) July 29,

2023 April 29,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,775 $ 23,982 Restricted cash 8,575 708 Marketable securities 539 534 Accounts receivable, net 125,613 109,979 Inventories 144,794 149,448 Contract assets 50,539 46,789 Current maturities of long-term receivables 970 1,215 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,848 9,676 Income tax receivables 5 326 Total current assets 386,658 342,657 Property and equipment, net 72,080 72,147 Long-term receivables, less current maturities 153 264 Goodwill 3,332 3,239 Intangibles, net 1,090 1,136 Debt issuance costs - 3,866 Investment in affiliates and other assets 27,866 27,928 Deferred income taxes 16,839 16,867 TOTAL ASSETS $ 508,018 $ 468,104





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued) (in thousands) (unaudited) July 29,

2023 April 29,

2023 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,500 $ - Accounts payable 62,449 67,522 Contract liabilities 89,318 91,549 Accrued expenses 31,992 36,005 Warranty obligations 13,644 12,228 Income taxes payable 5,514 2,859 Total current liabilities 204,417 210,163 Long-term warranty obligations 20,926 20,313 Long-term contract liabilities 14,541 13,096 Other long-term obligations 5,463 5,709 Long-term debt, net 41,422 17,750 Deferred income taxes 202 195 Total long-term liabilities 82,554 57,063 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred Shares, no par value, authorized 50,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common Stock, no par value, authorized 115,000,000 shares; 45,644,800 and 45,488,595 shares issued at July 29, 2023 and April 29, 2023, respectively 63,684 63,023 Additional paid-in capital 50,816 50,259 Retained earnings 122,606 103,410 Treasury Stock, at cost, 1,907,445 shares at January 23, 2023 and April 30, 2022, respectively (10,285 ) (10,285 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,774 ) (5,529 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 221,047 200,878 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 508,018 $ 468,104





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 29,

2023 July 30,

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 19,196 $ (5,326 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,669 4,025 Loss (gain) on sale of property, equipment and other assets 11 (361 ) Share-based compensation 557 511 Equity in loss of affiliates 690 890 Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts, net (65 ) 177 Deferred income taxes, net 12 12 Non-cash impairment changes 442 - Change in fair value of convertible note 7,260 - Change in operating assets and liabilities (13,522 ) (22,743 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 19,250 (22,815 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (4,547 ) (10,655 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets 27 365 Proceeds from sales or maturities of marketable securities - 999 Purchases of equity and loans to equity investees (1,186 ) (1,081 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,706 ) (10,372 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings on notes payable 40,000 92,098 Payments on notes payable (17,750 ) (67,970 ) Principal payments on long-term obligations (102 ) - Debt issuance cost (5,838 ) - Proceed from exercise of stock options 46 - Net cash provided by financing activities 16,356 24,128 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (240 ) 80 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 29,660 (8,979 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Beginning of period 24,690 18,008 End of period $ 54,350 $ 9,029





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) July 29,

2023 July 30,

2022 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Net Sales: Commercial $ 46,883 $ 40,118 $ 6,765 16.9 % Live Events 91,999 56,383 35,616 63.2 High School Park and Recreation 56,234 35,809 20,425 57.0 Transportation 21,369 19,540 1,829 9.4 International 16,046 20,070 (4,024 ) (20.0 ) $ 232,531 $ 171,920 $ 60,611 35.3 % Orders: (1) Commercial $ 32,434 $ 47,678 $ (15,244 ) (32.0 )% Live Events 52,203 51,753 450 0.9 High School Park and Recreation 35,739 37,579 (1,840 ) (4.9 ) Transportation 18,985 15,704 3,281 20.9 International 19,269 17,509 1,760 10.1 $ 158,630 $ 170,223 $ (11,593 ) (6.8 )%





Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow* (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 29,

2023 July 30,

2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 19,250 $ (22,815 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,547 ) (10,655 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 27 365 Free cash flow $ 14,730 $ (33,105 )

In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results.



Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (loss)* (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 29,

2023 July 30,

2022 Net income (loss) $ 19,196 $ (5,326 ) Change in fair value of convertible note 7,260 - Debt issuance costs expensed due to fair value of convertible note, net of taxes 2,290 - Adjusted net income (loss) $ 28,746 $ (5,326 )