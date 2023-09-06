Foundever,a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, today announced that technology leader and entrepreneur Guillaume Laporte has joined the organization as Chief AI Officer. In this role, Guillaume is responsible for defining AI strategy and working with cross-functional teams to ensure it aligns with the company's overall mission. He will work to identify the organization's AI goals, develop a roadmap for achieving those goals and allocate resources to AI initiatives. He will also build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders including clients, leadership, shareholders and more.

"We are thrilled to add Guillaume to our Global Executive Team, where he'll be responsible for using his extensive knowledge of AI to drive innovation with advancements in technology," said Laurent Uberti, President, CEO founder of Foundever. "Guillaume brings the experience and skill set we need to accelerate our organization's technological growth, supporting our mission to make things simple and deliver the best experiences on behalf of our clients all over the world. Having Guillaume in this new role allows Foundever to successfully develop and implement AI projects, identify and mitigate risk and ensure that AI is used responsibly and ethically which is always a top priority."

Based in Barcelona and a native of Switzerland, Guillaume brings a wealth of digital know-how and knowledge to Foundever. In 2016, he co-founded and led Mindsay, a conversational AI solution used to automate customer-facing processes. In 2022, Mindsay was acquired by Laiye, an AI-powered platform that creates a digital workforce intended to complement the human workforce in order to give companies a competitive edge. Following the acquisition, Guillaume served as General Manager of Chatbot International at Laiye, where he continued to build on his skill set of scaling AI SaaS.

The optimistic view Foundever has for the potential value of generative AI and its capabilities creates an important opportunity to enhance the delivery of CX services by improving efficiency and agility, while also enabling cost reduction and improved results. Guillaume's role as Chief AI Officer is intended to support the company as the capabilities of generative AI continue to develop and as accelerating investments into both proprietary and open-source AI models continue to expand.

As a global leader in the delivery of innovative and digitally integrated solutions for +750 brands across all major verticals, Foundever combines a proven record in leveraging AI capabilities within customer-centric solutions for almost a decade and more than 30 years of experience delivering exceptional business process outsourcing (BPO) services around the world.

"I'm incredibly honored to join the Foundever team as Chief AI Officer," said Guillaume Laporte. "We are entering a pivotal moment in technology and the use of AI must be approached with care. I am inspired by the company's mission and feel strongly that my career and experiences in AI and entrepreneurship have prepared me for this role. I look forward to seeing what we accomplish together."

About Foundever

Foundever is a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry. With 170,000 associates across the globe, we're the team behind the best experiences for +750 of the world's leading and digital-first brands. Our innovative CX solutions, technology and expertise are designed to support operational needs for our clients and deliver a seamless experience to customers in the moments that matter.

Supporting +9 million customer conversations every day in +60 languages across 45 countries, Foundever combines global strength and scale with the agile, entrepreneurial approach of our founder-led culture, enabling companies of all sizes and industries to transform their CX.

