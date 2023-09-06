SOMA.finance to issue First Retail Compliant Digital Security

Regulation Crowdfunding Opens Up Entirely New Access To Capital and Compliant Digital Asset Issuance To Companies Seeking To Benefit From DeFi While Complying With Securities Law And Regulations

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOMA Finance, (" SOMA " & "SOMA.finance"), the joint venture between MANTRA and Tritaurian Capital , Incorporated ("Tritaurian") that is building the critical infrastructure of decentralized finance (DeFi), announced today the upcoming issuance of the SOMA token, which will be the first legally issued and compliantly structured digital security open to global and US retail investors. The SOMA token is also the first regulation crowdfunding (Reg CF) issuance on the SOMA.finance platform.

"We have been working quietly but diligently to develop the necessary technology to launch a revolutionary decentralized marketplace for digital assets, compliant digital securities, and NFTs while liaising with regulators to provide a highly regulated decentralized financial platform," said William B. Heyn, co-founder and co-CEO, SOMA.finance and CEO of Tritaurian Capital. "This first issuance of the SOMA Token, as a Reg CF using the SOMA.finance platform, will deliver on the promise and potential of DeFi and blockchain."

The SOMA.finance platform is being rolled out in stages; presently, the SOMA onboarding platform is live allowing interested parties to enroll and secure their access to the exciting products to come. The SOMA token sale will debut the SOMAstarter launch pad when initiated, with the decentralized exchange (DEX), SOMAswap, and additional products such as SOMAearn, the compliant staking and yield product to follow.

"The SOMA.finance platform is coming to fruition, after many months of development and cooperation with partners who share our vision for a financial ecosystem supported by a legal and regulated framework" said John Patrick Mullin, co-founder and co-CEO of SOMA.finance and CEO of MANTRA. "Offering a compliant bridge between DeFi and traditional financial (TradFi) systems was no simple feat, but we are confident that we have brought the best of both worlds together for an exceptional user experience and product offering. The reception from our current users has been noteworthy and the excitement of our waitlisted users continues to grow."

The SOMA token will be novel in that it will actually represent a financial interest in SOMA at a corporate level. Specifically, the token will be a non-cumulative, participating preferred stock of SOMA.finance. SOMA intends to sell up to $5 million in tokens, in one or more tranches, with the first tranche being priced at $2.50 per token. The token will provide holders benefits including the right to a dividend of up to 10% of SOMA's profits. When the sale of the SOMA Token commences, tokens can be purchased from the following link: https://app.soma.finance/starter

As the first United States compliant, global multi-asset decentralized exchange platform (DEX), SOMA.finance will offer the ability to list Regulation CF, Regulation D, Regulation S and Regulation A offerings, in addition to offering the compliant trading and issuance of tokenized equities, crypto assets, security token offerings (STOs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and more, all in a safe and secure environment. All offerings and regulated activity on the platform will be compliantly offered by Tritaurian utilizing the SOMA.finance technology platform.

SOMA.finance will be the world's first hybrid decentralized marketplace for digital assets, compliant digital securities, and NFTs. As a joint venture between DeFi Platform MANTRA and Tritaurian Holdings, owner of FINRA licensed broker-dealer Tritaurian Capital, SOMA will be a fully compliant DEX and suite of products for institutional and retail investors. SOMA will include features such as built-in KYC/AML, the ability to trade digital assets of all kinds, including crypto assets, digital securities and NFTs, and permissionless regulated AMM. Website: SOMA.finance

Tritaurian Capital ( https://www.tritauriancapital.com ) is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA ( https://www.finra.org ) and SIPC ( https://www.sipc.org ). Tritaurian Capital's BrokerCheck record is available at https://files.brokercheck.finra.org/firm/firm_45500.pdf. Tritaurian is the first non-ATS broker-dealer to be approved for a license to sell digital private placement securities using distributed ledger technology, otherwise known as blockchain technology. Digital securities are an emerging, yet rapidly evolving, implementation of distributed ledger technology with the potential to increase access for investors and decrease cost for issuers. Tritaurian believes that blockchain-based securities can improve transferability, transparency, increase security, and streamline regulatory compliance through the open and programmable nature of blockchain tokens.

MANTRA is a first of its kind, vertically-integrated blockchain ecosystem. The MANTRA OMniverse encompasses the MANTRA DAO; MANTRA Nodes: the cornerstone of the vertically integrated stack offering PoS staking; MANTRA Chain: a protocol for regulated assets in the Cosmos ecosystem; and MANTRA Finance: a DeFi platform that brings the speed and transparency of DeFi to the world of traditional finance. Website: www.mantraomniverse.com

