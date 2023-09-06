

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, President Joe Biden will travel to India to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.



On Friday, he will participate in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in capital New Delhi.



And on Saturday and Sunday, the President will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit.



'As the President heads to the G20, he is committed to working with emerging market partners to deliver big things together. That's what we believe the world will see in New Delhi this weekend,' White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said while announcing his itinerary.



The United States' commitment to the G20 hasn't wavered, and we hope this G20 Summit will show that the world's major economies can work together even in challenging times, she told reporters.



Karine Jean-Pierre said that at the G20, Washington's focus will be on delivering for developing countries; making progress on key priorities for the American people, from climate to technology; and showing U.S. commitment to the G20 as a forum that can actually deliver.



Fundamentally reshaping and scaling up the multilateral development banks, especially the World Bank and the IMF, will be one of the main agenda for Washignton at the summit.



Last month, President Biden asked Congress for additional funds that would have the impact of increasing World Bank financing by more than $25 billion.



The White House said the United States hopes 'the G20 endorse this level of ambition and deliver a broader vision of multilateral development banks that are better, bigger, and more effective'.



President Biden will also be calling on G20 members as leaders in the global economy to provide meaningful debt relief so that low- and middle-income countries can regain their footing after years of extreme stress.



He will make it clear that the United States expects real progress on ongoing cases by the World Bank and IMF annual meetings in Marrakech next month.



The New Delhi G20 Summit will welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union.



The United States is the host nation of the G20 in 2026.



