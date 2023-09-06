Halberd Corporation: Astounding Early Test Results of Halberd's Traumatic Brain Injury Project at Mississippi State University

Anecdotal Results of Halberd's Nasal Spray Reveals Demonstrably Significant Reduction of Traumatic Brain Injury Markers

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) research at Mississippi State University (MSU) has shown significant reduction in two key markers of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in early testing of Halberd's patent-pending nasal spray to mitigate the effects of TBI. Anecdotal data in preliminary testing reveals a 20% reduction in Neuron Specific Enolase and a 50% reduction in the levels of Glial Fibrillary Acid Protein compared to the control group.

Neuron Specific Enolase (NSE) is a biomarker of neuronal damage that has been shown to be a predictor of the ultimate outcomes of TBI. Glial Fibrillary Acid Protein (GFAP) is an indicator of the induction of neuroinflammation and is increased following traumatic brain injury. It is also thought to be an indicator of ongoing neurodegeneration related to numerous other diseases, Reductions of NSE and GFAP are associated with better neurological outcomes from head trauma.

Dr. Russell Carr, professor at Mississippi State University Veterinary College and lead investigator, stated, "The research testing the effectiveness of the novel nasal therapeutic to treat the negative effects induced by traumatic brain injury has made significant progress. At this point, we have completed the impacts and have collected tissues. While the analysis of all regions is not complete, the results for the cerebral cortex strongly suggest that nasal administration of the therapeutic following a significant head impact greatly reduces the markers for cellular damage and neuroinflammation. These data are not complete as we intend to analyze the hippocampus as well as plan to repeat the experiment to ensure scientific validity."

Mitchell S. Felder, M.D., Halberd's Chief Technology Officer, noted, "These are very exciting preliminary results. To the best of my knowledge, this is the only documented therapeutic pathophysiologic ameliorations for traumatic brain injury. This may also have a great deal of utility in the treatment of brain tumors, strokes and epilepsy, besides possibly preventing the development of cognitive dysfunction, seizures and TBI clinical symptomatology in head trauma."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President and CEO of Halberd Corporation, remarked, "The breakthrough testing to date at MSU is showing the timely application of Halberd's nasal spray within hours of a traumatic brain injury can potentially mitigate factors associated with long-term neurodegeneraton, often leading to Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Epileptic seizures, PTSD, etc. We expect to fine tune and complete the current testing protocol as well as cognitive testing before commencing such treatment on larger animals. We look forward to relaying these results to the CDC, ARPA-H, DARPA and our Congressman. Communication with the FDA will be coordinated by mdi Consultants, Inc. to ensure the most expeditious review.

"This product could have massive benefit to contact sports participants, such as football, hockey, and soccer, as well as the military and PTSD victims, and reduce the 50,000 depression-related suicides each year in the United States. This product has been shown to be truly revolutionary in early testing. We are committed to completing the pre-clinical testing at MSU to fully demonstrate the medical benefits of this product."

About Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM).

Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) was founded in 1974 The CVM has a total of six locations and serves all 82 counties in Mississippi as well as the entire Southeastern United States. The College's main campus is in Starkville and includes the Wise Center, which houses its main teaching hospital, the Animal Health Center. The MSU CVM Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences faculty and staff represent the basic scientific disciplines required for education of veterinarians. MSU CVM is committed to an ethical approach to treating animals with a genuine passion and drive.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

