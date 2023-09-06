Oncocyte Corporation: Oncocyte to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

CEO Josh Riggs will be meeting with registered investors on September 11-12, 2023

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX), a precision diagnostics company, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Josh Riggs, CEO of Oncocyte, will be meeting 1x1 with registered investors during the conference. The Company's virtual presentation will be available on demand starting September 11th at 7:00 a.m. ET at https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

To request a meeting with Oncocyte, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or email the Company's investor relations team at sprince@pcgadvisory.com

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company's tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, DetermaIO is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, and the pipeline test DetermaCNI is blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information, visit https://oncocyte.com/

VitaGraft, DetermaIO, and DetermaCNI are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

CONTACT:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

(646) 863-6341

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Oncocyte Corporation

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780561/oncocyte-to-participate-in-the-hc-wainwright-25th-annual-global-investment-conference