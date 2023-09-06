Passport Technology Renews and Expands Cash Services With Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Passport Technology, a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement for the gaming industry, today announced the renewed and expanded multi-year agreements with Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, building upon 20 years of collaboration, commitment, and service excellence.

Passport Technology Logo

Morongo continues to leverage Passport's industry-leading cash services platform with automated cash handling at the cage with LiveCage®; multi-functional full-service cash and ticket handling with CashSuite® at the Cage and CashStream® kiosks; employee bank and retail float automation with BankBuilder Pro Recycling technology; AML & Title 31 compliance through Guardian Pro®; and processing of cash access transactions through Passport's proprietary and best-in-class cloud-based DataStream® processing switch. DataStream's unparalleled reliability alongside multiple industry-first innovations and patented technology provide material technology and competitive advantages to Morongo.

"We are thrilled to expand and evolve our successful partnership with Passport," said Richard St. Jean, Chief Operating Officer, Morongo. "Passport's commitment to innovation, service, support, and continued collaboration has been a mainstay for two decades. Our guest experience and dedication to providing industry-first and best cash access solutions and automation are critical, and Passport is clearly aligned with our mandate."

"The Morongo team's decision to renew and expand upon our strategic relationship is a testament to our collective focus on innovation, customer service and importantly, partner communication," said Cleve Tzung, Chief Executive Officer, Passport Technology. "We take great pride in delivering the industry's most advanced and extensive suite of cash access, cash automation, loyalty and AML solutions. This renewal reaffirms the trust and confidence Morongo places in our relationship, and we eagerly anticipate further elevating their guest experience journey."

About Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

The AAA Four-Diamond Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is located along the 10 Freeway near Palm Springs, California. Owned and operated by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, what began as a small bingo hall in 1983 has grown into one of the most established and successful Native American casinos in the state of California. The towering 27-story Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is now one of the largest tribal gaming facilities in the United States.

For more information, please visit morongocasinoresort.com.

About Passport Technology

Passport's pursuit of excellence is driven through diversity, inclusion, and collaboration as we strive to create opportunities for all stakeholders to thrive. Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Through its privileged gaming licenses and payment sponsorships, Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $45 billion in funds to casino floors across the globe.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com.

