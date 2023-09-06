Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the "Company" or "Sidus"), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, today is announcing that Carol Craig, Founder and CEO, will participate in The World Satellite Business Week, taking place in Paris, France on September 11th through the 15th, 2023.

Ms. Craig will be speaking on the panel 'Satellite as a Service: From New Models to Concrete Business?' at 4:15 p.m. CET on September 15th

To register for an online pass to the conference and to view a webcast of the panel, please register here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sidus's management team, please contact your appropriate World Satellite Business Week representatives or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at sidus@kcsa.com.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space's rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner-from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906237500/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins

KCSA Strategic Communications

sidus@kcsa.com

(212) 896-1254

Media

Pam Davis

Sidus Space

mediateam@sidusspace.com