Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce a first sale to our new Texas Distributor.

The Company is most pleased to have sold 10 'Passive Portals' (our Zero-Radiation Walk-through Weapons Detector) to VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (VXIT), our new Distributor for the State of Texas.

TEXAS Distributor VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

As a new member of the DTII/PSSI Team, we are anxious to bring more safety to the Education System as well as many other public venues in Texas and we are eager to introduce the 'Passive Portal', the only Zero-Radiation Walk-Through Weapons Detector to the Schools, Synagogues and Churches as well as other public venues in the State of Texas. The Texas Schools System alone has: 7,823 Elementary Schools; 3,240 High Schools; 453 Colleges;159 Universities.

CEO Jim Katzaroff said, "We at VXIT are pleased with the support from the DTII team to consummate our license and look forward to a successful rollout not only in Texas, but elsewhere."

"As President of Passive Security Scan, Inc., I see tremendous potential in the Texas market. The collaboration with our Texas distributor VirExit represents a strategic partnership that will enable us to reach new customers and provide them with the safety and peace of mind they deserve. Our commitment to delivering innovative security solutions and exceptional customer service remains unwavering, and we are excited to work hand in hand with VirExit to achieve our goals." - Eric Forrest, President of Passive Security Scan, Inc.

"I am delighted and wish VirExit, our new Distributor for the State of Texas to its start, introducing our 'Zero-Emission' Passive Portal weapons detector and our Elevated Body Temperature Camera 'EBT Station' to the Texas Market, success. The team at VirExit will, without any doubt, be a driving force to secure our company's place as a 'Modern' safety and security system in the State of Texas," says Merrill Moses, President of Defense Technologies International Corp.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The Passive Portal gateway is our newest model in production and ready for the market.

