Nucleogenex.com: NücleoGenex CEO Robert Oblon Announces a Breakthrough Infrared Neurotrophic Coffee

Known for Bringing the First Nootropic Coffee to Network Marketing, Robert Oblon Announces a New Breakthrough Infrared, Coffeeberry® Infused, Neurotrophic Coffee for Brewing

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Robert Oblon, the CEO of NücleoGenex, has been formulating and researching ways to fuel molecules within the brain responsible for energy and cognitive function within the brain's neurons, and he found it in BDNF or Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factors.





Infrared Roasted, Coffeeberry Infused, Neurotrophic Coffee





"There couldn't be a better time in our profession to bring a new product that's never been sold in our distribution model, or anywhere else for that matter," said NücleoGenex CEO Robert Oblon. "We now own our own infrared coffee-roasting facility and are bringing new and exciting technologies into a brand-new proprietary blend, with patented ingredients creating what will no doubt be the new buzzword for well-being: neurotrophic."

NücleoGenex is pre-launching RED with 1.2 oz. sachets that can brew two cups of neurotrophic coffee, along with 12 oz. bags on Sept. 18. The official launch in October will include another world first: an exclusive and patented K-Cup delivery system that allows for the included nutrition to be delivered in the cup prior to the brewed coffee.

"I'm so excited to be working once again with the company that gave us the exclusives for Coffeeberry extracts many years ago to bring their latest and proprietary extracts to market once again," said Larry Cantrell, VP of NücleoGenex, who is spearheading the coffee supply-chain. "Combining the latest nutritional advances with our new healthier infrared roasting, we're creating something that has never existed before now."

NücleoGenex RED Coffee, with its DNA (chromosome)-related BDNF potential, will not only become a great "tip of the spear" in the word-of-mouth marketing efforts employed by the company but will enhance the company's international expansion efforts through brewed and K-Cup coffee sales opportunities.

About NücleoGenex

NücleoGenex is DNA-based, personalized nutrition. Using patented, proprietary technology allows for the ability to compound nearly 400 million unique supplement formulas based on a single individual's DNA.

For more information on NücleoGenex, visit www.nucleogenex.com.

For more information on RED's pre-launch, visit www.launchofred.com.

