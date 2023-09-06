Advancing Together: How Companies Are Communicating Their Alignment With the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / 3BL

In a swiftly changing business landscape, profit is no longer the sole driving force behind an organization. A growing number of companies are recognizing the urgency to address global challenges and align their initiatives with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 17 Goals are a call to action for businesses to address pressing issues - ranging from ending hunger, ensuring quality education, providing affordable energy and clean water, etc. - by 2030. As companies embrace their role as a catalyst for driving this progress, they are embedding the SDGs into their operations and their corporate communication.

The sustainability and social impact content businesses are publishing serves as a vital bridge to connect their progress to customers, employees, and other key stakeholders. To mark the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week later this month, the 3BL team has compiled 17 stories that showcase the powerful yet effective communication strategies businesses are using to convey their commitment to the goals.

See what these strategies are and how companies are driving meaningful change on a global scale.

