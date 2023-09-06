LQR House Inc.: LQR House Announces Strategic Partnership with Cannon Estate Winery for Expanded Canadian Distribution

- One Step Closer to Bringing LQR House Brands Across North America -

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a visionary marketing company focused on becoming a prominent force in the alcoholic beverage sector, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Cannon Estate Winery , a renowned player in the Canadian wine and spirits distribution sector. This collaboration is poised to strengthen the presence of LQR House brands in the rapidly-growing Canadian alcohol market.

The cornerstone of this partnership lies in the commitment to help all LQR House brands with distribution throughout Canada. Cannon Estate Winery has solidified significant partnerships, notably with leading retailer Renaissance Wine Merchants in British Columbia and Alberta, where they serve as the exclusive distribution partner. In addition, Cannon Estate Winery products are available at Save on Foods and Everything Wine locations across Canada.

This collaboration will harness the strength of its extensive distribution network to amplify the presence of LQR House brands, including SWOL Tequila, nationwide. This strategic partnership represents a pivotal milestone as LQR House steadily grows its presence and increases its visibility in the Canadian market.

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Joining forces with Cannon Estate Winery is truly a dream come true for LQR House's Canadian expansion. Navigating the intricacies of cross border alcohol distribution can be challenging, and this collaboration will significantly expedite the process for all LQR House brands, including our prized SWOL Tequila. What's even more thrilling is that Cannon Winery has a well-established wine club, and they have graciously agreed to lend their expertise in building Soleil Vino's presence in the USA market, all while introducing Soleil Vino to the discerning Canadian audience through their own Cannon Estate Wine Club."

Justin Manuel, the founder of Cannon Estate Winery, Stated, "We've been diligently searching for the perfect USA partner who can complement our offerings and collaborate closely with us to market our products effectively in the USA. Additionally, we're excited to expand our product range in Canada by introducing unique brands that aren't readily available. With LQR House as our partner, we believe we've found the missing piece that will enable Cannon Estate Winery to realize the full potential of the company we originally envisioned."

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House is a dynamic and forward-thinking liquor marketing company that intends to become the full-service digital marketing and brand development face of the alcoholic beverage space. Currently, LQR House has a key partnership with Country Wine & Spirits Inc. ("CWS"), granting the company full control over all marketing operations on CWSpirits.com,a leading alcohol ecommerce platform. With a deep passion for the world of beverages, LQR House takes pride in curating marketing strategies aimed to elevate brands to new heights. Composed of a team of seasoned professionals, LQR House focuses on crafting marketing solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. Through strategic partnerships, creative branding, and digital prowess, LQR House intends to be at the forefront of the wine and spirits marketing landscape, making it the go-to choice for brands seeking to thrive in a competitive industry.

About Cannon Estate Winery

Cannon Estate Winery, a renowned name in the Canadian wine industry, is a testament to the art of winemaking and the celebration of unique flavors. Located in the picturesque region of British Columbia, Canada, Cannon Estate Winery boasts a rich history of crafting exceptional wines. With a deep commitment to quality and innovation, they have consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible in winemaking. Their dedication to producing wines that capture the essence of the land and the spirit of the people behind each bottle is evident in every sip. Cannon Estate Winery has not only earned a reputation for its premium wines but also for its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Their wine club, known for its exclusivity, offers enthusiasts a chance to savor these exceptional creations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov .

