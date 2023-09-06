Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core drilling program at the Company's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the "Kinsley Mountain Project" or "Kinsley Mountain") in Elko County, Nevada.

A series of seven (7) RC drill holes and three (3) diamond drill holes totalling 2,285 metres were completed at the high-grade Western Flank Zone, Main Pit North, and new Kinsley Ridge target.

All 982 RC samples and all core samples, including QA/QC samples were shipped and have now arrived at ALS Global in North Vancouver, Canada for gold fire-assay and multi-element analysis. The Company is happy to report sample reparation is now complete and results flow, subject to QA/QC verification, is expected to begin soon.

CEO Jeremy Yaseniuk stated, "We are pleased to have completed drilling at Kinsley Mountain. We look forward to receiving results from resource infill core drilling at the Western Flank Zone, the exploration drilling at the Kinsley Ridge zone and the RC drilling at Main Pit North which remains a resource expansion focus given the high-grade near surface oxide gold values intersected there. We should be getting some of the results any day now."

Image 1: RC Drilling Underway at Main Pit North Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/179678_075aefbf94d429e1_001full.jpg

The Kinsley Project hosts a 43-101 mineral resources that the company and shareholders are looking to upgrade and expand. The Kinsley Project was a historical past producer that yielded 138,000 ounces of near surface open pit oxide gold between 1995-1999.

Figure 1. Kinsley Mountain 2023 RC and Diamond Drilling Completed

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/179678_075aefbf94d429e1_002full.jpg

Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021, with an effective date of May 5, 2021, and prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons, and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant, and Christopher W. Livingstone, P.Geo. (BC), Senior Geologist, both of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and "Qualified Persons" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle and Mr. Livingstone have verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada and British Columbia. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing multiple holdings across both regions; the flagship being Kinsley Mountain Gold Property, a Carlin-style project located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines) and its 100% owned Williams Project that points to significant gold-copper potential within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. (For a full overview of projects please download CopAur Presentation).

On Behalf Of The Board Of Directors,

Jeremy Yaseniuk

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

CopAur Minerals Inc.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: +1 (604) 773-1467

Email: jeremyy@copaur.com

Max Sali, Director

Tel: +1 (604) 367-8117

Email: msali@copaur.com

