Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
DER Innovationsführer der KI-Revolution jetzt noch zu Sommerschlussverkaufs-Preisen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863186 | ISIN: US0079031078 | Ticker-Symbol: AMD
Tradegate
06.09.23
15:54 Uhr
102,74 Euro
-0,62
-0,60 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,38102,4415:58
102,42102,4815:58
PR Newswire
06.09.2023 | 15:06
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GIGABYTE Announces The Latest AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT GAMING OC Graphics Cards Hit The Market

TAIPEI, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT GAMING OC graphics cards hit the market today. Based on AMD's Navi 32 chip using the RDNA 3 architecture, the RX 7800 XT GAMING OC excels in demanding 1440p gaming backed by substantial VRAM and computing power. Meanwhile, the RX 7700 XT GAMING OC emerges as an attractive mid-range option, also promising exceptional performance at 1440p.

GIGABYTE Launches The Latest AMD Radeon RX 78000 XT and RX 7700 XT Series GAMING OC Graphics Cards

Both RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT GAMING OC models are equipped with GIGABYTE's acclaimed WINDFORCE cooling system, engineered to ensure peak performance even during extended gaming sessions. This innovative cooling solution features a triple-fan design with Alternating Spinning technology, composite copper heat pipes, Screen Cooling, and an array of exclusive features. These components work in tandem to facilitate efficient heat dissipation, enabling the cards to maintain optimal operating temperatures while keeping noise levels at a minimum.

A pivotal feature of the WINDFORCE cooling system is the Alternate Spinning technology, wherein the central fan rotates in the opposite direction compared to the side fans. This coordinated airflow design doubles air pressure and reduces turbulence, effectively channeling heat away from both upper and lower sections of the graphics card. Moreover, the cards boast well-ventilated designs with Screen Cooling technology, which optimizes heat dispersion for superior cooling efficiency.

The graphics cards employ pure copper heat pipes in direct contact with the GPU and extend over the VRAM, facilitated by a copper plate, to ensure the optimal cooling of critical cores. In low-load or low-power gaming scenarios, the fans remain inactive, enabling gamers to immerse themselves in gameplay with absolute silence.

In terms of versatility, both graphics cards feature a Dual BIOS switch-a physical toggle empowering users to effortlessly switch between the default OC mode, optimized for high-performance tasks, and the silent mode, ideal for quiet gaming sessions.

Enhancing structural integrity, both cards are equipped with a sturdy metal backplate that not only reinforces the overall structure but also protects the PCB from sagging. The aesthetics are further enhanced by captivating LED lighting on the side, which can be customized to individual preferences via GIGABYTE Control Center.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT GAMING OC graphics cards are now on market, please visit GIGABYTE official website for details.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2193545/GIGABYTE_Launches_The_Latest_AMD_Radeon__RX_78000_XT_RX.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-announces-the-latest-amd-radeon-rx-7800-xt-and-rx-7700-xt-gaming-oc-graphics-cards-hit-the-market-301916046.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.