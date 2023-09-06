Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Q2 Net Revenue Up By Double Digits Driven By Strong Growth In Options Business

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) has unveiled its Q2 financial results, showcasing robust performance driven by rising revenues in the derivatives markets and Data & Access solutions sectors. These gains were partially counterbalanced by declines in the North American equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, and futures business segments.

The Q2 report reveals a notable surge in net revenue, reaching $467.1 million and marking a 10% surge in comparison to the same period in the prior year. Cboe's various business sectors experienced varying trends over the quarter. The options category demonstrated the most significant upswing, contributing $283.2 million, which marked an impressive 20% boost from Q2 2022's $235.3 million. This growth was attributed to double-digit expansions in net transaction and clearing fees, alongside increased market Data & Access and capacity fees.

In parallel, global foreign exchange (FX) revenues achieved a 7% YoY increase, totaling $17.8 million in the previous quarter. The primary driver behind this uptick was higher net transaction fees. Despite the impressive growth, Cboe encountered declines in revenues across its North American equities, Europe and Asia Pacific and futures business segments, although these setbacks were all in single-digit percentages.

North American equities' net revenues contracted by 2% YoY, reaching $90.8 million. This downturn reflected reduced net transaction and clearing fees, as well as industry market data constraints. Meanwhile, Europe and Asia Pacific net revenues decreased by 5%, amounting to $47.3 million - mirroring a deceleration in industry volumes. Futures net revenue experienced a marginal 1% decrease to $29.2 million, attributed to lower net transaction and clearing fees, partially offset by augmented access and capacity fees.

Edward T. Tilly, Chairman and CEO of Cboe Global Markets, highlighted the company's ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit net revenue growth. He emphasized the pivotal role played by the derivatives and Data & Access solutions sectors in driving these positive results.

The future outlook for Cboe Global Markets seems to appear promising as the company continues to expand its offerings. Recently, the firm introduced its 1-day volatility index (VIX1D) as part of its volatility index suite. The index, developed by Cboe Labs, gauges the current day's anticipated market volatility for the S&P 500 Index. Additionally, Cboe's European equities exchange unveiled new sweep order types to enhance liquidity targeting for traders. These novel order types grant participants access to dark, periodic auctions and lit order books without necessitating multiple order submissions.

Cboe's excellent track record of producing market-defining products has put it at the forefront of the market-making industry. Its 10% growth in revenue is a testament to its commitment to growth and innovation. Over the next few quarters, the company will aim to continue along this path, limiting declines in weaker product lines and improving overall revenue.

Featured photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash .

Contact:

Michele Ormont?

mormont@cboe.com

SOURCE: Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781117/cboe-q2-net-revenue-up-by-double-digits-driven-by-strong-growth-in-options-business