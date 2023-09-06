Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Joins Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (Nasdaq:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, today announced that the Company has begun participating on the Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform.

The Crexendo page on the Webull Platform will help provide the Company with a direct line of communication to shareholders and followers by providing up-to-date notifications regarding corporate content such as Company news, earnings reports, investor presentations, and more.

"Joining Webull's platform is a further commitment to the advancement of transparency and inclusivity in our Company," said Crexendo CEO Jeff Korn. "Webull helps provide the means to enrich our corporate communication efforts, and we look forward to using the service as a way to strengthen our relationships with those who have a vested interest in our organization."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three million end users globally.

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial LLC is a broker dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC are located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) having a commitment to the advancement of transparency and inclusivity in our company; (ii) Webull helping provide the means to enrich its corporate communication efforts and (iii) looking forward to using the service as a way to strengthen our relationships with those who have a vested interest in our organization.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

949-574-3860

CXDO@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780695/crexendo-joins-webull-corporate-communications-service-platform