Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: 42West Showcases Slate of Highly Anticipated Titles at Telluride, Venice, and Toronto Film Festivals

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Entertainment PR powerhouse 42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), showcased several highly anticipated tiles for the 50th Telluride Film Festival, 80th Venice Film Festival, and 48th Toronto International Film Festival.

At the Telluride Film Festival, clients Alexander Payne and MRC debuted THE HOLDOVERS and SALTBURN, respectively, on August 31 to acclaim. THE HOLDOVERS, starring Paul Giamatti, will be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11 prior to a theatrical release from Focus Features on October 27. SALTBURN, starring Jacob Elordi, Barry Keoghan, Carey Mulligan and Rosamund Pike, has been selected as the opening night gala at the London Film Festival on October 4 and will release theatrically from MGM and Amazon Studios on November 24.

DAY OF THE FIGHT, a film by Jack Huston, and starring Michael Pitt, Joe Pesci and Ron Perlman, premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 5. The film is currently seeking worldwide acquisition rights.

On September 7, GKIDS' THE BOY AND THE HERON will have its North American premiere as the first animated Opening Night gala in the Toronto International Film Festival's history. Hayao Miyazaki's latest film opened in Japan this summer to widespread acclaim and success. GKIDS will release the film in North America later this year. Additionally, 42West is representing two acquisition titles at TIFF: HELL OF A SUMMER directed by and starring Finn Wolfhard & Billy Bryk, and THE PEASANTS directed by Academy Award nominees DK & Hugh Welchman from the Pulitzer Prize winning novel of the same name.

Producers/screenwriters Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo will premiere DUMB MONEY, starring Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Shailene Woodley, at TIFF on September 8 prior to a limited theatrical release from Sony Pictures Entertainment on September 15. Ellen Kuras' first narrative feature LEE, starring Kate Winslet, Alexander Skarsgard, Jude Law and Marion Cotillard, premieres on September 9. Maggie Betts' THE BURIAL, starring Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones, and produced by Amazon Studios will premiere on September 11. John Carney will screen his Sundance hit FLORA AND SON, starring Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, on September 12 prior to its global Apple TV+ release on September 29. Thom Zimmy's SLY, a retrospective documentary about Sylvester Stallone, will be the festival's Closing Night Gala on September 16, followed by a worldwide launch on Netflix this November.

42West will continue a robust fall film festival slate with THE BOY AND THE HERON at the New York Film Festival and Martin Scorsese's KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, at the London Film Festival in October.

About 42West

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and Fandoms & Franchises (formerly BHI), the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. 42West also provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

