Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics: Dr. Ragui Sadek Appointed Chief of Bariatrics for RWJ Barnabas Health

Dr. Sadek Will Now Oversee RWJBH's Comprehensive Bariatric Surgery Program

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / RWJ Barnabas Health (RWJBH) has announced the appointment of Dr. Ragui Sadek as Chief of Bariatrics for the health system. Dr. Sadek will oversee RWJBH's comprehensive bariatric surgery program and serve as an invaluable resource to patients throughout their weight-loss journey.





Dr. Sadek brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this position, having initiated the bariatric surgery program at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where, prior to his arrival, weight loss surgery was not being performed. In addition to his role as Chief of Bariatrics, Dr. Sadek serves as Assistant Professor of Surgery at Rutgers University, Adjunct Professor of Pharmacy at Rutgers Pharmacy School, and Director of Minimally-Invasive, Foregut, and Bariatric Surgery Fellowship at RWJ New Brunswick.

"I am extremely excited to be joining RWJBH and taking on this new role as Chief of Bariatrics," said Dr. Sadek. "My goal is to ensure our bariatric surgery program continues to provide excellent care for our patients through comprehensive services that include pre-operative education and support groups."

Dr. Sadek is a highly experienced surgeon with over 20 years in practice specializing in minimally invasive bariatric surgery. He has performed over 10,000 operations throughout his career utilizing cutting-edge laparoscopic, robotic, and bariatric surgery techniques.

In conjunction with his new role, Dr. Sadek will continue to lead Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics - a premier bariatric center with seven locations across New Jersey. Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics specializes in providing comprehensive weight loss solutions tailored to individual needs including non-surgical and surgical weight loss procedures such as gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, adjustable gastric banding, revisional surgeries, endoscopic procedures, and robotic surgeries.

For more information on Dr. Sadek, call (732) 853-1109 or visit https://www.bariatricsurgerynewjersey.com.

