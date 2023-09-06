Peregrine Health Services, LLC: Peregrine Health Services Announces New Managing Partner, Emergency Department Consulting Services

JoAnn Lazarus is a past president of the Emergency Nurses Association and brings more than 40 years of experience to her new position.

WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Peregrine Health Services, LLC is pleased to announce the promotion of JoAnn Lazarus, a seasoned healthcare leader recognized for pioneering operational efficiencies in emergency department services, to Managing Partner, Emergency Department Consulting Services. In her previous role as senior vice president, Lazarus was instrumental in shaping the training and development sector of Peregrine Health Services since its launch in January 2023.

She provided the knowledge and skills to consultants so they could thrive in their roles and implemented processes to optimize operations for the new organization.

With a legacy at Philips as principal and practice lead for emergency services and at Blue Jay Consulting as vice president of operations and emergency services, Lazarus is set to apply her extensive industry knowledge and experience to ensure Peregrine's emergency department consulting services continue to excel. Aligning with Peregrine's commitment to improvements in operational, clinical, and financial performance are her previous successes in reducing walkout rates by up to 81% and cutting discharge lengths of stay by 20%.

"JoAnn's robust experience and results-driven approach make her an invaluable asset to the Peregrine team," said Mark Feinberg, managing partner and CEO of Peregrine Health Services. "Her leadership and dedication to quality patient care will undoubtedly advance our objective of optimizing emergency department and trauma center performance."

Notably, Lazarus' past roles have ranged from interim director of emergency services at a hospital with 47,000 annual emergency department visits to a nurse manager in emergency services with 67,000 annual visits. In addition, she was a registered nurse, clinical instructor, and director of emergency services at a 625-bed medical center and a nurse manager of the emergency department at a 490-bed facility.

"I am excited to bring concrete change that impacts the entire healthcare organization and help implement results-oriented solutions," Lazarus said. "My focus is ensuring our consultants have the knowledge and skills they need to thrive and optimize operations. I am keen on creating a harmonious environment for our patients, staff, and community."

Lazarus' aptitude in hospital operational management includes her tenure as the 2013 president of the Emergency Nurses Association and her unparalleled clinical footprint. She is a Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN) and earned a Master of Science degree in nursing (MSN) at Northwestern State University and an Associate Degree in nursing (ADN) at Louisiana State University, Alexandria.

