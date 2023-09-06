Fusion Medical Staffing: Fortune and Great Place to Work Name Fusion to 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care List

Fusion was named to the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care list for 2nd consecutive year.

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Omaha-based healthcare company Fusion has been named to the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List. This is Fusion's second consecutive year appearing on this list, signifying it is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 200,000 employees from Great Place to Work Certified companies in the healthcare industry.

"It's an absolute honor to be included on the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care list," said President and CEO Steve Koesters. "At Fusion, we are committed to fostering a culture that puts employees first and prioritizes their personal and professional successes. As we continue aiming to improve the clinician and patient experience, recognition like this reinforces that we are moving in the right direction."

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, and other demographic identifiers.

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Health Care," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in healthcare is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what is needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

Fusion was also named to the 2023 PEOPLE® Companies That Care list. To learn more about how Fusion is working to make the healthcare experience simple and efficient for travelers, go to fusionmedstaff.com.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company working to improve the clinician and patient experience from multiple angles. The company consists of three business units: Fusion Medical Staffing, Fusion Marketplace, and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities so they can focus on what really matters: patient care. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

